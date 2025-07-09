Amazon wants to pay you to preorder the Galaxy Watch 8 — here's why I would NOT do it during Prime Day
It's a classic Prime Day dilemma.
Samsung Unpacked wrapped up earlier today, and if you're getting ready to preorder the Galaxy Watch 8, I just uncovered a Prime Day deal that you should know about. Buy the watch before it officially hits store shelves on July 25th and Amazon will hook you up with a $50 gift card, no strings attached.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm (BT): $349.99, plus free $50 gift card at Amazon
Scheduled to hit store shelves on July 25th, the Galaxy Watch 8 boasts a sleek, upgraded design with some new health and fitness tracking features. Preorder the watch from Amazon and you'll get a free $50 gift card, no Prime membership required.
Seems like a pretty tempting deal, right? Well, I'm not so sure.
I've been covering device launches like this morning's Galaxy Unpacked long enough that I'm actually a bit disappointed in the preorder offerings for these new Samsung watches. Especially when Prime Day 2025 is slashing an incredible 49% off last year's Galaxy Watch 7.
After all, it's not like the Galaxy Watch 8 is that significant of an upgrade over its predecessor. When you directly compare the two wearables, it's true that the Galaxy Watch 8 sports a more-streamlined design and some new health tracking features, but that's about it. Both Samsung smartwatches share the same processor and health sensors, and the minor battery upgrade in the Galaxy Watch 8 will hardly be noticeable with regular day-to-day use.
Unless you're particularly passionate about using the latest Android smartwatches, there's very little reason to preorder the new wearable when the Galaxy Watch 7 is selling for almost $200 less. Sure, it'll be a totally different story when Prime Day ends Friday night, but if you're looking for a great smartwatch deal today, skip the new model and go with the Galaxy Watch 7. You (and your bank account) will thank me later.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (BT): $299.99 $151.99 with Prime at Amazon
The Galaxy Watch 7 was our favorite Android smartwatch released last year, coming complete with a snappy Exynos processor, Galaxy AI integration, and a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking technology. Buy the watch during Prime Day and you'll get a whopping 49% off your purchase, dropping the wearable to its lowest price ever.
