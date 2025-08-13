Watch this space! Our favorite fitness tracker is on sale at Amazon again, this time for 25% OFF

Just in time for those last trips of the summer, Amazon and other retailers have launched some top-notch Fitbit deals. One of them includes 25% off the Fitbit Charge 6, which is our favorite fitness tracker out there.

We like the Charge 6 for its role as one of the few fitness-focused trackers that also includes built-in GPS. It's also housed in a thin, lightweight body that users love, especially for long-term exercise, sleep tracking, and more. The normal price tag on the Charge 6 also offers a pretty solid value proposition, so an extra $40 off definitely doesn't hurt.

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $119.95 at Amazon Back to school deals are launching across retailers, which is why you can currently get $40 off the Fitbit Charge 6. This fitness smartwatch offers GPS, a great heart rate sensor, compatibility with workout equipment, and more, all for just $120 at the time of writing. The discount is also being offered on all three of the watch's colors: Black with a Black band, Gold with an Orange band, and Silver with a White band. Price comparison: Best Buy - $119.95 | Walmart - $125.24 Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you prefer a small smartwatch that's comfortable to wear to sleep or while working out; you need something with an accurate HR sensor and GPS tracking; you like having a watch with support for Google Maps and Wallet, among other apps.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a watch with an especially bright display in outdoor sunlight; you need something with an altimeter or a cEDA sensor; you're looking for a watch with premium-level GPS accuracy and have the budget to upgrade.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is our top pick for the best fitness tracker category, especially because of its thin, nimble design. Where modern smartwatches often go large and bulky, the Charge 6 offers a refreshingly lightweight design that makes it a great candidate for sleep tracking and exercise.

It also features a useful haptic button, an improved sensor for HR monitoring, and access to apps like YouTube Music, Google Maps, Wallet, and more.

It is worth noting that it lacks some of the extra sensors included on premium smartwatches, such as an altimeter and cEDA sensor. Some have also criticized the accuracy of the GPS sensor, so those looking for a precise GPS might also want to consider upgrading.