Garmin's best beginner watch for everyday people just returned to its all-time low, days before Black Friday

As someone who regularly wears ultra-expensive Garmin watches like the $1,200 Fenix 8 and $800 Venu X1, I have a skewed perspective on how much to spend on one. Most everyday athletes don't want to spend more than a few hundred on a fitness watch, which prices most Garmins outside of their range.

One exciting exception is the 2025 Garmin Vivoactive 6, which our reviewer called "the perfect entryway into the world of Garmin watches," especially for anyone who wants indoor strength coaching paired with accurate health data. And thanks to an early Black Friday deal, the Garmin Vivoactive 6 is $249 ($50 off) on Best Buy, matching its old all-time low earlier this year.

Save $50 Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy With its consistent 11-day battery life and 36g weight with strap, the Vivoactive 6 is nearly as light as a fitness band; if you want Garmin sleep insights like Body Battery, Sleep Coaching, and Breathing Variations, it's much better than most bulky Garmin watches.

On the fitness front, the Vivoactive 6 has the new Garmin Strength Coach, building you personalized daily workouts based on your goals and what equipment you have, as well as the Run Coach and daily walking suggestions. It'll judge the training effect and workout benefit of every activity, then tell you how long your body needs to recover.

✅Recommended if: You want Garmin coaching and training insights but at a more reasonable entry fee than most $500+ Garmin watches; you prefer a smaller display and comfort to a bulkier, button-heavy Garmin; and you don't care about traditional smartwatch apps beyond the basics.

❌Skip this deal if: You can afford a $550 Venu 4 to get perks like an altimeter, ECG, mic & speaker, dual-band GPS, and training load, and want a more comprehensive workout experience; or you'd like to spend even less on a Vivoactive 5 or Forerunner 165.

An exercise animation for a guided workout on the Vivoactive 6 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Thanks to Garmin's holiday sale, the Vivoactive 6's predecessor, the Vivoactive 5, is also $50 off at $199, and the two watches are remarkably similar in battery life, size, and health sensors. The main difference is that the Vivoactive 6 gives you the Garmin Coaching plans, walking suggestions, a gyroscope for more accurate wrist tracking for indoor workouts, double the space for music storage, training effect data, and a dozen or so new sports modes.

So ask yourself: Do you want a watch that'll give you guidance on how to improve and how effective your workouts are, or are you self-guided (or professionally coached) and simply want to log your efforts? The Vivoactive 6 is best if you want more insights and advice, while the Vivoactive 5 is better for the essentials at an even cheaper price.

Otherwise, you'll find plenty of great Garmin watch deals in the lead up to Black Friday, including on several of my personal favorites! If you're willing to spend $100 more, the Venu 3 is $100 off, and it gives you a wider array of smart features and training tools that any athlete will appreciate.