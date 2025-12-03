What you need to know

Garmin released its 2025 data report on Tuesday, showing health and fitness trends for Garmin watch owners.

According to Garmin, users recorded 8% more activities than in 2024, with racket sports and Pilates seeing the biggest growth.

Garmin users spent 55 minutes per activity on average, while only 28% of users averaged 10,000 steps per day.

The report breaks down which countries performed best or worst in areas like steps and stress.

Garmin has released a 2025 report breaking down key stats of how Garmin watch owners used their devices this year, and how well they did at staying well-rested and stress-free. Now, you have a baseline to see how your stats compare against others your age, or against folks in other countries.

The 2025 Garmin Connect data report shows which sports have become more popular among its users, chiefly racket sports (+67%) like pickleball, badminton, and table tennis. According to Garmin, it's 18–29-year-olds who drove this growth most.

Pilates (46%), HIIT (45%), and general Strength training (29%) were next on the list. Running grew slightly (6%), but indoor running (16%) saw a much bigger growth, with women in particular relying on treadmills more often.

The report also broke down how long people typically spent running, walking, or cycling per activity. Over 3/4 of logged runs last less than an hour, with only a tiny percentage hitting two hours. Even marathoners mix long runs with jogs and short sprints, while most other athletes are running in shorter bursts.

Likewise, nearly half of all logged walks are between 0–30 minutes; clearly, Garmin users are logging every mile they can from dog-walking or lunch jaunts. But overall, 55 minutes is the average length for an activity; other, longer sports like hiking and cycling skew up the average.

It was also fascinating to see the bell-curved graph of users' average daily steps, with 8,000 steps as the middle point. According to Garmin, Hong Kong-based users average the most steps per day (10,663), followed by South Korea, Spain, China, and Ireland.

For competitive Garmin users, you can compare your average steps against this graph and see how you stack up, and whether you want to raise your average in 2026 as a New Year's resolution.