OnePlus 16 could fix the camera problem fans have been complaining about for years

What you need to know

Rumors suggest the OnePlus 16 will ditch the current 50MP zoom for a massive 200MP sensor, likely a periscope telephoto lens.

The new camera hardware is reportedly shared with the unreleased OPPO Find N6 foldable.

Compared to the OnePlus 15’s 50MP telephoto, a 200MP setup would allow sharper crops, stronger zoom, and better low-light results.

For the past few generations, OnePlus has made fast, polished flagship phones with great performance and charging speeds, but their cameras have often lagged behind. The OnePlus 15 series was good overall, but many fans still wanted a camera that felt truly top-tier. The OnePlus 16 might finally deliver on that front.

According to prolific leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OnePlus could use a 200MP sensor for the OnePlus 16 (via Android Headlines). The rumor suggests this hardware will be shared with the upcoming OPPO Find N6 foldable. If you connect the dots with the current market trends, it looks like we could see a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 15 uses a decent but small 50MP sensor for zoom. It works, but it doesn’t gather as much light or offer the cropping flexibility of larger sensors. With a 200MP sensor, you could crop images much more without losing detail.

Sharing DNA with OPPO

This move makes sense when you look at the family tree. OnePlus and OPPO (both under the BBK umbrella) frequently swap homework. The OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find N5 already share the same main and telephoto sensors. With the OPPO Find N6 rumored to have a triple-camera setup with a 200MP sensor, it’s likely the OnePlus 16 will use similar hardware.

Keep in mind, these details are still early rumors. The OnePlus 16 will probably launch in late 2026, so prototypes are still being tested and plans could change.

If these leaks hold up, the OnePlus 16 could be the most well-rounded flagship the company has released in years. It looks like this phone may finally offer a camera that doesn’t require users to overlook any compromises.

For longtime fans, this could be the upgrade worth waiting for. And for anyone who skipped the OnePlus 15 because the camera didn’t quite deliver, the next model might finally check all the boxes.