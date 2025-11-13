I've tested the OnePlus 15, and it's more iPhone than ever, but it leans so hard into the brand's best traits that I can't ignore its greatness

The OnePlus 15 is an improvement over the OnePlus 13 in many ways, including a faster processor, even better 165Hz OLED, improved camera quality, and an even more durable build. But the release is marred a bit by an overly generic design, the loss of some trademark OnePlus features, and software that can be buggy at times. Still, this is a superb flagship phone with the best battery life you'll find anywhere, ultra-fast charging speeds, and great OS features.

OnePlus is skipping a number (yet again) and adjusting the release schedule slightly with the OnePlus 15. Debuting a full two months earlier than the traditional annual release schedule, the OnePlus 15 introduces a radical new design, a faster-than-ever processor, and a promise to deliver the need for speed in every regard.

However, I can't help but feel that OnePlus lost its way a bit this year. The design mirrors the OnePlus 13S, a phone we called "The compact iPhone clone you never wanted." OxygenOS looks and feels more like iOS than ever out of the box — though you can change all of it, thankfully — and a handful of annoying bugs make the phone feel at least somewhat unfinished.

Additionally, the trademark Alert Slider is no longer available, replaced by a generic button that can be somewhat customized, although its usage is far more limited than it should be.

At least OnePlus is still owning the company's well-known smoothness and speed mantras, featuring the best battery life I've seen on any flagship phone to date, a gorgeous 165Hz OLED that beats everything I've tested so far, and a camera with surprisingly fantastic performance despite a hardware downgrade.

OnePlus 15: Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus 15's preorder campaign begins November 13 globally, with a release date to follow on November 18. U.S. availability is TBA at the time of this writing, as the government shutdown has affected OnePlus's ability to secure standard FCC certifications.

Pricing starts at $899 USD/$1,299 CAD for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model, while the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model retails for $999 USD/$1,399 CAD. Preorder customers will receive a free bonus item and can choose from a OnePlus Watch 3 43mm, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger, or a OnePlus 15 Phone Case, while supplies last, when ordering from OnePlus.com.

OnePlus is stepping up its preorder game this time, with deals like cashback bonuses and offers for any phone in any condition. Once U.S. availability is announced, the OnePlus 15 will be available at OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. The OnePlus 15 ships with a charger and cable in the box, while some regions also get a case for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OnePlus 15 OS Oxygen OS 16 (Android 16 based) Display 6.78-inch flat OLED, 1272 x 2772 resolution (450 PPI), 1-165Hz LTPO, 1,800 nits HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Display eye-friendly features DC-like dimming, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit color depth, blue light blocking Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Memory 12GB, 16GB RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1 Camera 1 (Main) 50MP Sony IMX906, 1/1.56-inch sensor, f/1.8, OIS Camera 2 (Ultrawide) 50MP OmniVision OV50D, 1/2.88-inch sensor, f/2.0 Camera 3 (Telephoto) 50MP Samsung S5KJN5, 1/2.75-inch sensor, f/2.8, OIS Selfie Camera 32MP Sony IMX709, 1/2.74-inch sensor, f/2.4, autofocus Battery 7,300mAh (dual 3,650mAh cells) Silicon NanoStack Charging 80W/120W wired, 50W wireless Protection IP68, IP69, IP69K, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Security Ultrasonic in-glass fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Dimensions 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1 mm Weight 211g Colors Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, Sand Storm

OnePlus 15: Design and display

The new boxier design is less comfortable, but the flatter display is better for tempered glass protectors.

The Alert Slider has been replaced with a Plus Key that can be used for one of eight total functions, but isn't fully customizable.

The display is best in class, with excellent brightness and image quality, 165Hz refresh rate, and a chart-topping eye care score.

I don't like the OnePlus 15's new design. While it's certainly got a starkly "clean" look to it, OnePlus lost too much of its identity by following iPhone design language. The alert slider is gone, replaced with a semi-customizable button called the Plus Key, which can be used for eight different functions or disabled altogether.

The default function is to interact with the Plus Mind AI-based memory storage and note-taking system, but I found that I simply never used that functionality, no matter how hard I tried. In the end, I reverted it to a way to toggle between ring/vibrate/silent modes with a long press, but I wish OnePlus had left the Alert Slider alone. Clearly, the company learned nothing from the backlash over the OnePlus 10T.

The rest of the design is similarly annoying. The flat sides are almost as uncomfortable as a Galaxy S25 Ultra, but thankfully, OnePlus rounded out the top portion of the bezel just a tiny bit, so you don't end up cutting yourself on the frame. That frame is made of an amazing new ceramic-like aluminum that would feel great to hold if it weren't completely flat.

The OnePlus 13 struck a perfect balance between flat sides and curved edges, but the OnePlus 15 simply does not. It's just uncomfortable to hold. I can't wait to get a case for this phone, and that's something I never say.

There are also no magnets inside the phone, so you'll need a case to add that functionality, a disappointment that OnePlus says was necessary to fit such a massive battery inside and still keep the weight down.