I've already taken 100 pictures with the OnePlus 15. Here's what to expect

Features
By published

I can't imagine capturing the essence of Fall better than these photos do.

OnePlus 15 Sand Storm
(Image credit: Weibo)

Last week, a nondescript cardboard box showed up at my door with a trademark red box inside. It marked the arrival of the OnePlus 15 a few months earlier than I originally expected, but OnePlus is forging ahead with a classy new flagship phone design and a bunch of new camera tricks up its sleeve.

This is the first flagship OnePlus phone in years to drop the Hasselblad branding in favor of the company's new in-house DetailMax Engine. If I've had any one complaint about the OnePlus 13's camera since I reviewed it earlier this year, it's that the Hasselblad processing can sometimes be too aggressive with its contrast and often tones down vibrant colors too much for my liking.

Image 1 of 8
A photo of Fall foliage in the mountains, captured with a OnePlus 15
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I made sure to leave the watermark on each photo so you can get an idea of the zoom level and other important photo stats, something that's especially important if you're looking to see what the phone is truly capable of.

OnePlus's CEO, Pete Lau, previously said the new DetailMax Engine can "capture and interpret vastly more data, delivering images with unmatched depth and realism, " ensuring that photos never receive "over-beautification or distortion." Again, based on my time with the phone so far, this seems to absolutely nail my experience.

At this time, I'm only able to share a few photos of my adventures with the phone but plan to showcase a full review of its camera capabilities in the coming weeks. OnePlus is rumored to debut the phone at a lower price and earlier than expected. Rumors note a global launch may happen as early as Novemer 13, two full months ahead of the anniversary of the OnePlus 13's global launch.

Nicholas Sutrich
Nicholas Sutrich
Senior Content Producer — Smartphones & VR
Nick started with DOS and NES and uses those fond memories of floppy disks and cartridges to fuel his opinions on modern tech. Whether it's VR, smart home gadgets, or something else that beeps and boops, he's been writing about it since 2011. Reach him on Twitter or Instagram @Gwanatu

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.