The new OnePlus 15 launches in China, packing a massive 7,300mAh battery and powerful specs

OnePlus 15 launched with a new design and powerful specifications, including Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Features a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a massive 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Price starts at CNY 3,999, with a global launch rumored for November 13.

OnePlus finally officially launched its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, in China today (Oct.27). The company had been teasing its new phone quite a bit lately, and now we know exactly what to expect from the global device's full specifications and features.

First off, the OnePlus 15 shows up looking a lot different from its predecessor, as we have noted multiple times in previous leaks and teases. It ditches the phone's circular camera bump on its rear panel for a more iPhone-esque camera array, off to the left of the device. The phone comes with a smoother finish and rounded corners, ditching the boxier look of the OnePlus 13.

The Chinese product listing page of the OnePlus 15 notes that it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. As for the display, it gets a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a massive 165Hz refresh rate. It also gets exceptionally thin 1.15mm bezels, giving users more screen space to play with.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 15 gets a massive 7,300mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Coming to its camera setup, the phone shows up with three 50MP lenses. This includes a 50MP main camera (with a larger sensor than its predecessor and OIS), a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens that offers 3.5x optical zoom and OIS. Speaking of ditching, this phone lets go of the Alert Slider, which is replaced by a customizable 'Plus Key.'

The phone also features a 32MP selfie camera, and it is also shown without the Hasselblad logo, indicating the presence of the new DetailMax imaging engine, which is said to enhance picture quality. As for its colors, the OnePlus 15 comes in Absolute Black, Sand Dunes, and Mist Purple.

Lastly, the base model is priced at around CNY 3,999 (approximately $562 USD), with the price going up to CNY 5,399 (roughly $758 USD) for the top-tier 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant.

That said, it remains uncertain if the global version will feature identical or altered specifications. But we won't have to wait long, as a global launch is rumored for November 13.

