OnePlus confirmed that its next flagship will sport a massive 7,300mAh battery using its Glacier Battery tech.

The company's social media post states that it will be paired with 120W wired "Super Flash" charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus reiterates that the device will debut in China on October 27 before potentially hitting global markets by mid-November.

OnePlus is gearing up for its next flagship reveal, and its latest teaser is hyping users up about staying on their phone for longer.

Late this weekend (Oct 19), OnePlus on Weibo started highlighting another major driving point about its next flagship phone: its battery. Among its advancements, the OnePlus 15 has been confirmed to feature a massive 7,300mAh Glacier Battery. The Chinese OEM has paired this new battery with its focus on improving the phone's gaming capabilities. OnePlus states this battery is designed to enhance its "ultra-high-frame-rate gaming" experience.

Of course, with such an expanded capacity, users can game for longer, whether they're playing Zenless Zone Zero or trying to catch Pokémon in Pokémon GO!

Joining this 7,300mAh battery is a 120W "Super Flash Charger" and a 50W "Wireless Flash Charger." The Chinese post states that this is the "year's only" (machine-translated), potentially indicating the OnePlus 15 might be the only phone consumers see this level of charging on.

The company, once again, confirms that the phone will launch on October 27.

Confirmed, and coming up fast

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

OnePlus originally revealed its Glacier Battery technology last year, as it prepared to bring it to its devices. At the time, the company announced a 6,100mAh capacity for its phones that year, but we're now seeing that leap by over 1,000mAh with the OnePlus 15. This means the next flagship will run for longer and get back into the fray quicker than the OnePlus 13, which only rocked 80W wired charging.

The OnePlus 15 was recently made official by the company a few days ago. Like today, OnePlus confirmed that the device will roll out for Chinese consumers first on October 27. It's been confirmed that the phone will bring a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a 165Hz refresh rate display, which leans into that major gaming focus. It'll also enhance your scrolling and video-watching experience, too.

Another confirmed aspect is that the OnePlus 15 will feature three colors: Sand Storm, Absolute Black, and Mist Purple. It's expected that global markets could see the OnePlus 15 by mid-November, so there's a chance interested consumers in the U.S. won't have to wait that long.