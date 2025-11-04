OnePlus' latest tech promises to enhance the Android gaming experience

What you need to know

OnePlus introduces groundbreaking gaming technology for enhanced performance in its upcoming OnePlus 15.

New chip-level enhancements optimize power consumption and ensure a consistent 120fps gaming experience.

The OnePlus 15 features a 165Hz refresh rate and advanced Hyper Rendering technology for tear-free visuals.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

OnePlus announced its one-of-a-kind gaming technology today (Nov. 3), which is said to show up on its latest flagship OnePlus 15. This new gaming technology was created to improve Android gaming, giving users a fast and smooth gaming experience with better stability, responsiveness, and control on OnePlus devices.

The Chinese OEM said in its press release that this new chip-level gaming technology was built with over 20,000 lines of code and 254 game-optimization patents, which is said to reconstruct gaming performance at its core.

Within this chip is the OnePlus CPU scheduler, which analyzes game tasks to find and fix slowdowns, which in turn leads to low-power consumption of the device. "The OP Gaming Core will deliver industry-leading per-frame power consumption control while maintaining a consistently stable 120fps experience in popular games with minimal frame rate fluctuations," OnePlus added.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Along with the CPU scheduler is OnePlus is also bringing a new Hyper Rendering technology, and as the name suggests, it improves per-frame rendering efficiency by 80% by optimizing the GPU rendering at a chip level.

"The optimized rendering delivers pristine, tear-free visuals with significantly improved power efficiency, ensuring sustained frame rate stability and visual performance during extended sessions," OnePlus stated.

If that wasn't enough, the company is also introducing OnePlus' Tri-chip, a hardware system with three chips: a Performance Chip(Snapdragon 6 Elite Gen 5 with an embedded OP gaming core), a Touch Response Chip, and a Wi-Fi Chip G2. These work together to improve the OnePlus 15's gaming drastically at a more hardware level with better touch response and connectivity.

A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) A photo posted by on

This new gaming technology is also said to work seamlessly with the new OnePlus 15's 165Hz refresh rate with OP FPS Max, which brings together hardware excellence, software optimization, and ecosystem collaboration, setting an industry standard for mobile gaming.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"OnePlus is committed to expanding both game support and industry partnerships to make 165 fps gaming more accessible to players worldwide," the company added. As mentioned earlier, this technology will come built in on the new OnePlus 15, which is set to launch globally on Nov. 13.