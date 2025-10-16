OnePlus' OxygenOS 16 arrives as a software that truly knows you

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

OxygenOS 16 is here and brings AI features that personalize user experience through intelligent data interactions.

Revamped interface with customizable themes and improved app visuals enhances user engagement and personalization.

AI tools like AI Writer and AI Scan streamline tasks, making everyday activities more efficient and user-friendly.

OnePlus 15 set to launch with OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

OnePlus just unveiled its latest software, OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16 today (Oct.16), and says that it is the OS built on "Intelligently Yours" philosophy, bringing a smarter, more AI-infused OS that takes personalization up a notch.

"OxygenOS 16 marks a paradigm shift in how smartphones and users interact," said Arthur Lam, director of OxygenOS and AI Strategy at OnePlus. Speaking about intuitiveness, Lam says that the OS will "truly understand and adapt to each user."

This is where "Plus Mind" comes into play; it will see what's on your screen and your interactions with the device, and sends this data to Mind Space, which is a hub for all this captured data. For instance, if you take a picture of an event poster, it'll grab the date and time and ask if you want to add it to your calendar.

With the Plus Mind comes a shortcut called the "Plus Key," which is a three-finger swipe-up and can be customized based on the user's needs. The Plus Key can be assigned to basic actions like screenshots, flashlight, camera, and switching between different ring modes.

All about the UI

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OxygenOS 16 brings a revamped interface for users to make it more of their own. The new OS is said to be so "smooth" and offers many ways to customize your lock screen and app drawer with animations. It brings something called the "Flux Theme 2.0," which also leans in to let you personalize your wallpaper with moving photos and videos, including cool 3D effects that react to you.

The new Fluid Cloud is a smart, interactive hub that works with other apps. It gives you real-time alerts and updates from apps like Spotify, food delivery services, and sports, keeping you easily connected.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The icons see soft blur effects, rounded corners, and see-through elements in Quick Settings, Home Screen, and App Drawer. Even basic apps like the clock and calculator get improved visual feedback, making them look and work better.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OS update isn't limited to just phones; even the OnePlus tablets are in for a smooth and fast experience. They get a revamped home screen with "scalable icons and an expanded dock that supports up to 18 apps, optimizing screen space for quicker access to essential tools." This is made better by Open Canvas, which allows up to five apps to run simultaneously.

Pumped with AI

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

What is an OS upgrade that isn't fuelled by AI? OnePlus' OxygenOS 16 comes with an AI Efficiency suite that consists of several tools that will help with almost everything a user may need. To start, "AI Writer" offers tools like mind maps, charts, and social media caption generation, so you won't have to download multiple apps that do the same thing. While "AI Scan" quickly turns documents, whiteboards, and receipts into clear, editable PDFs, so you don't have to look for a free PDF editor online.

OnePlus is really pushing the boundaries with these insane photo editing tools. AI Portrait Glow makes your photos look great, no matter the lighting, and AI Perfect Shot fine-tunes everything. It pulls images of the user from your gallery and lets you swap your face in the picture you just clicked! Plus, users also get to test out new AI features that haven't yet been released, like YumSee and Party Up, which the company teased a few weeks ago.

Google Gemini syncs with Mind Space to give you personalized, smart help by tapping into your saved info. This means you get really detailed, custom answers, like whipping up a home decor plan using your interior design content you saved, turning your ideas into actual projects.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Lastly, OxygenOS 16 is making things seamless when it comes to connecting with devices in different ecosystems. It makes sharing and connecting with your Windows and Mac PCs super easy. It also works even better with your Apple Watch for synced notifications and lets you control your phone camera from your watch, while also letting you sync your health and fitness metrics.

OxygenOS 16 Open Beta launches tomorrow (Oct. 17), giving users early access to these new features. The OnePlus 15 will ship with OxygenOS 16, followed by a broader rollout to other devices.