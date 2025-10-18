Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

This week, OnePlus' OxygenOS 16 launches, Samsung's Project Moohan gets a launch date, Pixel 10 Pro Fold smokes up in a durability test, Samsung's ultra-slim Edge could be gone for good, and Android 16's QPR2 Beta 3 brings app shortcuts. Let's get into it, shall we?

OnePlus' intuitive OxygenOS 16 arrives

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus just unveiled its latest software, OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16 this week (Oct.16), and says that it is the OS built on "Intelligently Yours" philosophy, bringing a smarter, more AI-infused OS that takes personalization up a notch. Android Central's Nick Sutrich says that this year's OxygenOS 16 "offers users plenty of UI customization options and focuses intensely on the beautification of the entire experience."

The new OS is said to be so "smooth" and gives users many ways to customize their lock screen and app drawer with animations. It introduces the "Flux Theme 2.0," which lets you personalize your wallpaper with moving photos and videos, including cool 3D effects that react to you.

It also seamlessly works with OnePlus' AI and Gemini, providing the user with a more intuitive experience that feels like having a personal assistant in your pocket.

Samsung's Project Moohan looks set to launch this month

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The wait might be finally over as Samsung is set to host another virtual Galaxy event to unveil its new AI-focused devices as well as Android's XR platform.

In a press release to Android Central, Samsung said that users should prepare for the Galaxy event "Worlds Wide Open." This event is set to take place next week on October 21 at 10 pm ET (7 pm PT). It will be streamed on Samsung's main site, as well as its YouTube channel. At the heart of the matter, we have what the company is preparing to talk about: Project Moohan, otherwise known as Samsung's first XR headset.

Samsung says that Project Moohan will "blend everyday utility with immersive new experiences, unlocking a whole new dimension of possibility and setting a new benchmark for XR."

Pixel 10 Pro Fold had a bad week

(Image credit: Zack Nelson / JerryRigEverything)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold was caught under a heavy dark cloud this week, or a white cloud (pun intended). Zack Nelson, the host of the 'JerryRigEverything' channel on YouTube, put the Pixel 10 Pro Fold through his infamous durability test. And things got pretty ugly, with Google's latest Fold pretty much exploding and smoking during the bend test.

Here's what happened: the first time he bent the device in reverse, it pretty much snapped in half at the antenna lines on top. However, when he tried to bend the device further, the battery almost instantly gave out and began smoking.

According to Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand, this was caused by something called the thermal runaway. It occurs when something causes a spot in the battery to heat up, such as the excessive pressure from the bend test. Which created "a self-sustaining chain reaction that heats adjacent spots until everything becomes hot enough to burn."

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may be gone for good

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The word on the street is that Samsung has reportedly cancelled its Edge variant, as its predecessor didn't fare well in the market. According to recent reports, people weren't as interested in buying the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge due to several underlying reasons. While we don't know for sure what caused it, we assume that its hefty price tag and the battery capacity could've pushed for this to happen.

This has led Samsung to reportedly cut production and offer heavy discounts on the device. Which means we won't be seeing it in the Galaxy S26 lineup, as a Samsung executive said that the slim Edge line is unlikely to return. This means that there may not be a line-up reshuffle after all, and that Samsung could be sticking to its usual base, Plus, and Ultra trio.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 landed, but was pulled back

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Android 16's next beta just about landed before it was pulled from the servers due to a boot loop issue. But here's what users can expect to see when the stable version drops.

The beta version supposedly makes it easier to add app shortcuts directly to the home screen. While this isn't a new feature, Google has just made it easier to create a shortcut with a "+" button beside each shortcut, making it more obvious that they can be pinned to the home screen.

Some smaller tweaks include a Live Caption shortcut that has been added directly to the volume control menu, and the icons for the microphone, Google Lens, and AI Mode in the home screen search bar are now slightly larger for better visibility.

