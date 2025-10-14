Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google is directly replacing Google Assistant with its newer Gemini AI inside the Maps app, starting with the navigation microphone.

Gemini will be able to handle complex voice commands for route changes (like avoiding tolls) and answers questions about weather or nearby spots, all without leaving the navigation screen.

A wider rollout seems imminent, as Google continues merging its ecosystem under Gemini and phasing out Assistant.

Google is quietly making changes to Google Maps, suggesting it plans to replace Google Assistant with Gemini in more of its services.

The folks at Android Authority have spotted Google’s AI assistant quietly replacing Google Assistant inside the Maps app, marking one of the clearest signs yet that Gemini is stepping into the driver’s seat for navigation.

In the latest beta version of Google Maps (25.41.03.815390258), the outlet noticed that tapping the mic icon during navigation no longer triggers Google Assistant. Instead, it activates Gemini, complete with the new spark-shaped logo that replaces the familiar four-color mic.

Gemini then handles voice commands for adjusting routes, like avoiding toll roads or highways, without needing to dig through menus. It can also answer questions about the weather, nearby spots, or even general topics, all while keeping you within the Maps interface.

The update connects directly to the Gemini app, too, letting users tweak the AI’s settings from there. While the feature is still in limited beta testing, the latest discovery hints that a wider rollout isn’t far off.

Google’s bigger plan

This is part of Google’s broader plan to unify its ecosystem under Gemini, gradually phasing out older Assistant-based tools. Late last year, Google introduced a redesigned search experience inside Maps that lets you ask more natural questions like “Find 4-star restaurants open right now” or “Show me parks with playgrounds nearby” with the help of Gemini. The shortcut for this feature is being added right alongside common categories like “Restaurants” or “Gas."

The timing lines up neatly with Google’s decision to retire Assistant’s Driving Mode earlier this year, which had already been stripped of most of its features in 2024. With Gemini now handling calls, messages, and even media playback across Android devices, it’s only natural that navigation is next on its list.

There are early signs that this AI integration could come to Android Auto as well, allowing you to ask about nearby restaurants or traffic conditions directly from your car’s dashboard.