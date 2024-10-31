You can now ask Google Maps for spot and activity ideas thanks to Gemini

What you need to know

Google Maps is leveling up with smart suggestions, quick review summaries, and answers to all your location questions, thanks to Gemini.

These features are rolling out on Android and iOS in the U.S. this week, with similar upgrades coming to Google Search soon.

Google Maps will now highlight nearby parking and remind you to save your spot, plus give you walking directions and Street View or AR help once you park.

Google Maps is getting smarter. Soon, it will serve up spot-on suggestions, bite-sized review summaries, and answers all your random questions about places.

Google announced today that Maps will be a lot handier with Gemini-curated inspiration. So, if you're planning a night out, you can simply type in “things to do with friends at night,” and get suggestions like live music.

You'll also be able to skim through quick review summaries to see what people love, and if you're curious about the vibe, just ask Maps directly.

These new features are rolling out on Android and iOS in the U.S. this week. Over the next few months, expect similar upgrades on Google Search, including AI-powered review summaries and the ability to ask about specific details of places.

Google is also shaking up AI with "grounding" in Maps, letting developers plug into a database of more than 250 million places. Now, AI content can be spot-on and up-to-date, staying real with the latest information.

Furthermore, the company is making road trips way easier. Just grab directions, tap “add stops,” and get a list of the best landmarks, scenic views, attractions, and food spots along the way.

Navigating through new areas with a mess of lanes and turns should no longer be a hassle, thanks to the service's upgraded maps lay out lanes, crosswalks, and road signs nice and clear. You can also forget those last-second merges; just stick to the blue lane markers, and you’re all set for a smooth ride.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A few months back, the navigation app started highlighting buildings in red as you near your destination. Now, Google Maps has stepped it up—showing you nearby parking and even reminding you to save your spot so you don’t forget. Once you’re parked, you’ll get walking directions straight to the entrance, with Street View or AR to help you get oriented in no time.

This week, you can start exploring your route, check and report weather issues, and enjoy updated arrival guidance on Android and iOS everywhere. Plus, next month, Google is launching enhanced navigation in over 30 metro areas, with plans to add even more spots down the line.

Additionally, Immersive View is expanding to 150 cities globally, including cool spots like Brussels, Kyoto, and Frankfurt.

Immersive View for routes is about to get even better. You’ll now find out where to park and get warnings for tricky turns, so you’re ready for anything. This update is rolling out this week on Android and iOS wherever you can use Immersive View for routes.