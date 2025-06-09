What you need to know

Google Docs on Android picks up Gemini's smarts for summaries, questions/answers, and more.

Gemini can also help Android users with creating a first draft of their early thoughts in this update.

Late last week, Google rolled out a huge automation update for the Gemini app called "Scheduled Actions."

If you use your phone to work — or to check on work — Google's rolling out an update to its Docs Workspace app that you need to know about.

In a Workspace blog post, Google states Gemini in Docs is expanding to be a little more useful for users who don't have a lot of time on Android. Essentially, mobile users are receiving the ability to lean on Gemini for summaries and questions about documents you have saved in your account. Additionally, Gemini's "understanding" capabilities will undoubtedly fuel its usability and functionality when asking specific questions in your documents.

Google says users can apply Gemini's summaries to long documents, such as research papers, to "get the gist" of what's going on. Of course, Gemini is expected to find exactly what you're question is asking without a hitch. The post adds that Gemini can also "create the first draft of a launch plan" through simple instructions (prompt).

When in a doc, Google states users can tap the AI's starry icon at the top of the app to find actions like "summarize" and "suggest improvements" on Android. Alternatively, you can type in your own request, just like you can on a PC. Android devices running v8 or higher can utilize Gemini on the go.

Google states Gemini features like "help me write," "help me create," and its image generation abilities are still not available on Android.

Nothing like a Time-Saver

(Image credit: Google)

It's important to note that this update is arriving for Google Workspace Business and Enterprise (Standard and Plus for both) users. Moreover, customers with Gemini Education, Education Premium will receive this Gemini update on Android in Docs. Those on the rapid release domain will begin receiving it today (June 9), while those on scheduled domains will see it starting on July 2.

Outside of Workspace, Gemini's official app on mobile snagged a huge update last week before the weekend. Users should begin noticing the patch that brings "Scheduled Actions" to Android. Reserved for Gemini Pro and Ultra subscribers, users can tell Gemini to perform an automated task at a certain time/day. As an example, you can tell Gemini that you want a morning news roundup at a certain time every day.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gemin is also said to collect sports scores and deliver those to you, if you'd like. As this arrives, Google has placed a new scheduled actions settings page in the Gemini app. If you have recurring ones, they will appear there, as well as some "one-off" ones, in case you need to edit them.