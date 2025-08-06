What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE leaked with a stem design and silicone tips, similar to Buds 3 Pro.

The Buds 3 FE are expected to feature larger batteries and noise cancellation support.

Samsung is likely to launch the Buds 3 FE alongside other Fan Edition devices in September.

While we just got Samsung's new foldable phones, the company appears to be working on a wide range of devices for the second half of 2025, including its first-ever XR headset and a trifolding smartphone.

Alongside those, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE and its next-generation affordable wireless earbuds. And now, we seem to have our first look at the Galaxy Buds 3 FE.

The folks over at Android Headlines have spotted a listing for the Galaxy Buds 3 FE on Samsung’s Latin America website, though the page has since been taken down. Fortunately, the publication was able to pull images in time, giving us our first look at the upcoming earbuds.

Previous leaks had suggested the Buds 3 FE would adopt a similar design to the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, featuring a stem design and silicone ear tips, both of which have now been confirmed through this leak.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE shares design with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The renders show the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in a matte black colorway, with matching earbuds and a charging case. The report also suggests that a white color option will be available at launch. The charging case design closely resembles the one used in other Galaxy Buds 3 series models.

While the latest report doesn't reveal any new features, previous leaks indicated that the Buds 3 FE and its case will have larger batteries compared to their predecessor. Notably, the Buds 3 FE include silicone ear tips, which even the base Galaxy Buds 3 don't offer, suggesting that we can expect at least some level of noise cancellation.

There's no official word yet on when the Galaxy Buds 3 FE will launch, but it's likely Samsung will unveil the new budget-friendly earbuds alongside its other Fan Edition devices in September. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.