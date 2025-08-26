What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature rounder corners for improved ergonomics and in-hand feel

Battery capacity remains 5,000mAh, but fast charging could reach unprecedented 60W speed.

User feedback indicates demand for a more comfortable design following the S25 Ultra's rounded corners.

Samsung’s next Ultra phone might see some subtle design changes, making it feel smoother to hold onto. While we've seen previous leaks suggest what could be present under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, this one particularly focuses on the ergonomics and "in-hand" feel of the phone.

Prominent tipster Ice Universe took to X to post that the upcoming Samsung S26 Ultra may see even more rounded corners when compared to its predecessor. Stating that the “four corners of the S26 Ultra's body have become rounder.”

Samsung has stuck to its sharp edges on its previous Ultra models like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 Ultra; however, it chased the rounded look with its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra, ditching its "Note-like" edge-y corners, which some users complained are ripping a hole in people's pockets.

The four corners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's body have become rounder.August 24, 2025

A PhoneArena poll showed that over 52% were inclined to see design changes; while some people feel that the square design of the S24 Ultra was "unique," the S25 Ultra's rounded corners were a much-needed improvement for comfort.

It seems like Samsung is trying to give the Ultra an even more premium look, much like the Galaxy S25 Edge, which felt super sleek to hold. But with rounded edges comes the fear of the device sliding off your hands, as a smoother, more rounded surface can sometimes feel less secure in your hand, and with an expensive phone like the Ultra, a potential drop could cost quite a bit.

Battery woes

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As previous leaks have suggested, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be sticking to its predecessor's 5,000mAh battery, and another certification allegedly issued for the device doubles down on the fact that the device may not be seeing a bump in battery after all.

Sam Mobile seems to have spotted the next Ultra going through China's Quality Certification Center this week, with its battery coded as "EB-BS948ABY" showcasing a rated capacity of 4,855mAh, much like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It's not all bad news, though; the new Galaxy S26 Ultra's charging speed, however, could see a jump to 60W fast charging. If this holds up, it’ll be the fastest charging speed ever on a Galaxy flagship.