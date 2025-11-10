Leaked CAD renders give first look at Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus design

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus leaks reveal design similarities with Galaxy S25 Plus.

Rumored features include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and an overall same camera array.

Potential release may showcase bright color options and powerful battery performance.

Leaks of Samsung's next flagship series have been getting better by the minute. We heard some chatter about a possible earlier launch, but pricier phones. However, this one gives us a good look at the Korean OEM's rumored Galaxy S26 Plus. Yes, you heard that right, the Plus variant seems to be back in the books, considering Samsung might not be bringing the S26 Edge to the table next time around.

Earlier today, Android Headlines posted images of the alleged Galaxy S26 Plus, showing it off from all angles. The device looks a lot like the Galaxy S25 Plus, with no noticeable design changes.

According to these CAD renders, the Galaxy S26 Plus could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X flat display with thin, uniform bezels and a centered camera hole. However, as seen in previous leaks, Samsung could be making the phones more ergonomic, meaning the device may have more rounded corners when compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus. All buttons, including the power/lock and volume keys, seem to be located on the right side.

The website notes that the dimensions of the phone may vary a bit, measuring about 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35mm. The renders also show the device's rear panel, which houses three camera lenses, with the flash off to the side.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy S26 Plus could feature a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto camera. However, avid tipster IceUniverse took to X to say that the telephoto camera could be much smaller this time, and the main camera will remain unchanged, with the ultrawide camera being similar or the same.

I can say with certainty that the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra all use the same 3x camera specification, which is as follows:3x camera : 10MP , ISOCELL , 1/3.94" , 1.0μm , F2.4，36°Its effective pixel count is 10MP, not 12MP.Please take a screenshot and save it for… pic.twitter.com/PJoJOLLrQYNovember 10, 2025

It is important to note that the phone's depicted colors are for display purposes only, and there is no confirmation of the actual colors in which the Galaxy S26 may be released. But rumors were suggesting Samsung could borrow the bright orange colorway from the iPhone 17 lineup.

Other rumored specifications of the device are a near-5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 is said to get either an Exynos 2600 or a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, based on the region the device is bought in, paired with 12GB of RAM.