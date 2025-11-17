Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: An upgrade worth waiting for?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Everything you want With the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, you can expect numerous upgrades like a (slightly) refreshed design, Qualcomm's newest top-tier chipset, lots of AI-powered features, as well as proper Qi2 wireless charging support. Pros Better performance and thermal efficiency due to Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite 5

Plethora of AI-powered features and years of OS & security updates

Improved battery endurance with Qi2 magnetic charging Cons Camera hardware is expected to stay the same as it has for years

45W wired charging is slow, even more so for a top-tier device. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus $799.99 at Amazon $999.99 at Verizon $999.99 at Visible $999.99 at AT&T Everything you need Despite being (nearly) two generations old at this point, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus continues to be a balanced flagship that includes powerful hardware, a gorgeous LTPO AMOLED panel, and solid everyday performance. Pros Still powerful enough to handle demanding workflows

Incredible battery life, even with resource-intensive tasks

Likely to get significant discounts due to being a two-generation old model Cons In-hand feel isn't the best

Camera struggles to capture moving objects

Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphones generally hold up quite well over time, and the Galaxy S24 Plus is no different. Even though it was launched in 2024, the middle member of the Galaxy S24 series remains a stellar option for anyone who wants a fully loaded device that checks all the right boxes.

While that's indeed great, we're not that far away from the introduction of the Galaxy S26 line-up, which will see the Galaxy S26 Plus go official. If the plethora of leaks and rumors that've surfaced over the preceding few months are anything to go by, Samsung's upcoming flagship is shaping up to be a solid upgrade that's sure to entice both new buyers and those planning to upgrade from a previous-generation model.

But in a world where annual device launches no longer matter as much as they once did, is it still worth waiting for the latest and greatest? Let's see how the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus compare and find out!

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Design, display, and hardware

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

If you're expecting the Galaxy S26 Plus to come with a radical new design, you'll probably be disappointed. Samsung seems to have settled with a consistent visual identity for its top-of-the-line smartphones, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. That being said, CAD renders shared by notable tipster OnLeaks (via Android Headlines) highlight that the newest Galaxy S26 series will come with some minor cosmetic updates, instead of being a dull copy-and-paste job from the last few generations.

The renders show the base Galaxy S26 (which will most certainly have the same updated design as the Plus model) with its three rear cameras stacked vertically on top of a vertical pill-shaped island, instead of being directly placed on the back like they are with the Galaxy S24 (and the Galaxy S25) devices.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The redesign is inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy S25 Edge, both of which feature similar rear camera systems. Considering that the Galaxy S26 Plus is likely to be the spiritual successor to the Galaxy S25 Edge (even as Samsung itself seems undecided about whether to continue the 'Edge' lineup or ditch it altogether), it is certainly interesting.

We might also see thinner bezels on the front, but the 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED screen that they'll surround will most likely remain unchanged. This means that the Galaxy S26 Plus will have the same vibrant display with a super-high resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, although the 2,600 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection might see some upgrades.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other than that, the Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to retain the boxy design of the Galaxy S24 Plus, complete with fully flat aluminum sides and an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus (Rumored / Expected) Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Dimensions 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm (6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29 in) 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.99 x 0.30 in) Durability & Case Material(s) IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back), Aluminum frame IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back), Aluminum frame Weight 190 g 196 g Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1440x3120 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1440x3120 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate Chipset / SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (for Galaxy) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB Sensors Under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Compass, and Barometer Under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Compass, and Barometer Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, UWB, and USB-C 3.2 (with DisplayPort) Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, UWB, and USB-C 3.2 (with DisplayPort) Other Features Samsung DeX (wired & wireless), Galaxy AI Samsung DeX (wired & wireless), Galaxy AI Battery & Charging 4,900mAh (Si/C), 45W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging, Full Qi2 Support 4,900mAh (Li-Ion), 45W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging, No Qi2 Support Cameras (Rear) 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP ultrawide | 8K video recording 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP ultrawide | 8K video recording Camera (Front) 12MP wide-angle | 4K video recording 12MP wide-angle | 4K video recording OS & Update Policy Android 16 with One UI 8.5 (preinstalled), seven years of OS and security updates Android 14 with One UI 6.1 (preinstalled), seven years of OS and security updates

The Galaxy S24 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which was Qualcomm's top-tier SoC back in 2024. Add to that 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, and it shouldn't be surprising why Android Central's Derrek Lee came away impressed with the smartphone's performance (both general and gaming) in his review. In fact, this hardware still makes the Galaxy S24 Plus capable of going against some of the best Android phones out there.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Now, the Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to come with the same 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. However, in true S-series fashion, the new smartphone will be driven by Qualcomm's latest top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Some markets may also receive the Galaxy S26 Plus with the Exynos 2600, Samsung's latest flagship silicon.

Consequently, the Galaxy S26 Plus is likely to deliver improved single-core and multi-core performance, and also pack several enhancements in AI-based workflows. However, for the average user, everyday tasks such as web browsing and gaming are going to be just as smooth as they (still) are with the Galaxy S24 Plus.

You can expect the Galaxy S26 Plus to come with all the modern connectivity and I/O options (e.g., Wired/Wireless DeX, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2) that the Galaxy S24 Plus also has, albeit with some incremental enhancements.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Cameras, software, and battery

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Galaxy S24 Plus features a triple-lens primary camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto module (capable of 3x optical zoom), and a 12MP wide-angle unit. As you'd expect, 8K video recording and optical image stabilization are also included. It's a versatile setup that works quite well, with photos from all three lenses having lots of resolved detail and good color reproduction. However, this hardware is also getting a little long in the tooth at this point, having remained the same since the Galaxy S22 Plus.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

It seems Samsung thinks otherwise, as the company is expected to reuse the same camera array yet again with the Galaxy S26 Plus. While that's a little disappointing, improved processing should result in better photos and videos compared to what you get from the Galaxy S24 Plus, thereby helping to make Samsung's newest Plus-sized model one of the best Android camera phones on the market.

It's almost certain that the Galaxy S26 Plus (along with its siblings) will launch running One UI 8.5 out of the box. Based on Android 16, Samsung's newest software overlay will pack features such as AI-powered notification summaries and presets for Pro camera modes. You can also expect visual improvements, better customization options, and a lot more. All of these goodies will eventually be rolled out to the Galaxy S24 Plus, too, all thanks to Samsung's industry-leading software support.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Galaxy S24 Plus comes with a 4,900mAh battery that can effortlessly go a full day with moderate to heavy use. Indeed, some of the best budget Android phones offer multi-day battery life, but they also feature less demanding hardware. The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to have the exact same battery size, although the chaebol might introduce silicon-carbon batteries with its freshest line-up. Combine that with the more power-efficient internals, and the Galaxy S26 Plus should have measurable improvements in battery life.

As for charging speeds, they're expected to be the same as that of the Galaxy S24 Plus, with support for 45W wired & 15W wireless charging. We might see Samsung include built-in magnets for MagSafe wireless charging, even if support for the latest Qi2 25W standard seems unlikely.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Should you upgrade?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Even though leaks and rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, there's no denying that the Galaxy S26 Plus is slated to bring numerous enhancements over the device(s) it'll succeed.

We can expect a slightly refreshed design, even more powerful hardware, improved AI-based software features, and (somewhat) better battery life, with the $999 starting price staying the same. While Samsung's upcoming mid-level flagship doesn't seem to be a meaningful upgrade when compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus, what if you have been using the Galaxy S24 Plus for quite some time, and want to go for the latest and greatest?

Here's what we suggest! If you absolutely need things like Qi2 wireless charging, faster hardware, and even more importantly, can avail a good trade-in discount towards your Galaxy S24 Plus, by all means, go ahead and upgrade to the Galaxy S26 Plus. You'll be getting a feature-laden smartphone that'll last you for years to come.

On the other hand, if you're not obsessed with having the newest thing in town, don't really care about minor visual updates, and your Galaxy S24 Plus already does everything that you need it to do, upgrading to the Galaxy S26 Plus just for the sake of it makes no sense. Hold on to the phone that you already have, as it's still going to be relevant and supported for a very long time.