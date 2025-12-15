Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Which Android flagship should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Next up The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is set to take a top performer and make it even better, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 as the centerpiece. It could also feature a silicon-carbon battery, Qi2 support, and camera upgrades. However, design changes aren't likely. Pros Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a gaming and general performance powerhouse

Built-in magnets for Qi2 and MagSafe support

High-capacity silicon-carbon battery

One UI 8.5 available out of the box Cons Still comes with relatively slow charging

Similar design as older Galaxy models

Might not include enough camera updates Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $899 at Amazon $899 at Best Buy $1,199 at Visible $1,199.99 at Verizon The Google experience Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL is loaded with stellar AI features, from Gemini to Camera Coach. It's powered by the Tensor G5 chip with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. Paired with a great camera system and display, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is one of the best Android flagships on the market. Pros Easy to charge with MagSafe and Qi2 support

Gemini at the core with Nano and exclusive features like Camera Coach

Seven years of Android OS upgrade support

Triple-camera rear system with 5x telephoto lens Cons Mandatory battery and performance throttling at 200 cycles

Qualcomm still beats Tensor in gaming and raw performance

Thicker and heavier than Galaxy S26 Plus

Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL was a momentous upgrade, and it set the new standard for what makes an Android flagship in 2025. The phone further improved its AI processing capabilities while adding Qi2 and MagSafe for the first time. In fact, the Pixel 10 Pro XL supports Qi2 25W for ultra-fast wireless charging. Now, it's up to Google's competitors to match this standard, starting with Samsung and the Galaxy S26 Plus.

While the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is still unconfirmed, rumors and leaks are heating up ahead of an expected early 2026 launch. The upcoming smartphone is expected to get the usual chip upgrade, minor camera improvements, and Qi2 magnets. However, the design and core experience is thought to be unchanged.

So, how will the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus compare to the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL? Let's look at everything we know so far in this speculative comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Pricing and availability

Rumors and leaks paint a picture of indecision on Samsung's part as the launch of the Galaxy S26 series nears. The company originally planned to shake up the lineup by releasing a Galaxy S26 Pro instead of the base model and a Galaxy S26 Edge instead of the midsize option, according to early reports. However, it's looking like Samsung will keep things traditional with a Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra — at least to start.

Samsung usually releases its phones in January each year, but an October leak claimed the Galaxy S26 lineup was delayed until March. More recently, rumors split the middle, with Samsung now expected to release the Galaxy S26 Plus in late February 2026. It'll likely be priced at the same $999 starting price with options for 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is available now as the brand's top non-folding flagship. The phone retails for $1,199 for the base model with 256GB of storage, and it can be configured with up to 1TB. It's available in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian colorways.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Design and display

We're expecting slight design changes for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, but the rumored differences simply align the smartphone with design languages of phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Fold 7. Instead of having separated rear camera lenses like the Galaxy S25 Plus, the Galaxy S26 Plus will have a pill-shaped camera island that the three cameras will sit atop of. This is the biggest design change for the Galaxy S26 Plus, and it's a relatively minor one.

Overall, the Galaxy S26 Plus will still sport a rectangular and boxy chassis with flat aluminum side rails. It's still a glass sandwich, with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 securing the front and back of the phone. For durability, Samsung is expected to round out the experience with IP68 certification against dust and water ingress, which has been standard for a while now.

Phone brands usually find a way to upgrade the display on their devices annually, whether it's a slight size increase, smaller bezels, or higher brightness. But for all intents and purposes, Samsung's Galaxy S26 Plus will feature a similar or identical display to the one inside the Galaxy S25 Plus. That means you'll get a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution.

If the current generation is any indication, we can expect 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, ProScaler for QHD+, and at least 2,600 nits of brightness.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL is slightly larger, measuring 6.8 inches with a 1344 x 2992 resolution. It's also an AMOLED panel with 120Hz variable refresh rates. Google does have the advantage of a brighter, 3,300-nit display. The Pixel 10 Pro XL also includes an accessibility setting for PWM-sensitive people, but this only doubles the standard PWM rate, and might not be suitable for everyone.

From a design standpoint, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is just as boxy as the upcoming Galaxy S26 Plus. However, it has a horizontal pill-shaped camera island near the top of the phone. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to be much thicker and heavier than the Galaxy S26 Plus, with the Pixel camera bar protruding even further.

Google does offer IP68 protection and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. Additionally, it crams Qi2 25W magnets inside the Pixel 10 Pro XL. While the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus looks like it'll include Qi2 magnets, these might utilize the 15W standard.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Hardware and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, at least in some regions. Samsung might use a dual-chip strategy, shipping the phone with an Exynos processor in other markets. Surprisingly, it looks like Samsung will still opt to pair these chips with only 12GB of memory.

By comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro XL ships with a weaker Tensor G5 chip, but it's paired with a higher 16GB of RAM. Google Tensor chips already excel at AI processing, and the additional memory will only expand the use cases for the Pixel 10 Pro XL's on-device AI support. Additionally, the extra RAM could help the Pixel 10 Pro XL support future features that will be added throughout the phone's seven-year software support window.