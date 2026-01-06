Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass is coming to Hisense and TCL TVs later this year

What you need to know

The Xbox Game Pass app is arriving on more smart TV operating systems, including V homeOS and Google TV.

Xbox confirmed its cloud gaming app will come to select Hisense smart TVs later this year.

TCL also announced the app will be added to X11L series televisions in a future update.

Xbox is bringing cloud gaming support to more smart TV models in 2026, and that includes Google TV-powered screens.

Xbox is partnering with V (formerly VIDAA) to bring its app to certain Hisense and V homeOS smart TVs later this year, it announced Jan. 5. V homeOS is a new operating system for Hisense that will compete with other first-party smart TV OSes, like Samsung's Tizen OS or LG's Web OS. In a separate move, TCL also revealed it will bring the Xbox app to its X11L series of Google TV-powered televisions later this year.

"This partnership is all about giving you more freedom and flexibility to play how you want," Xbox said of its deal with Hisense and V homeOS. "Xbox Game Pass subscribers – including Ultimate, Premium, and Essential subscribers – will be able to stream hundreds of games, from new releases to fan favorites, directly through the Xbox app on supported TVs via Xbox Cloud Gaming."

Meanwhile, in a press release for TCL's new X11L SQD-Mini LED series of smart TVs, the company revealed it too will gain support for Xbox Cloud Gaming later this year. These flagship TVs are powered by Google TV, and will support the new Gemini for Google TV at launch. However, in TCL's list of X11L features, the company notes that support for Xbox Game Pass for cloud gaming without a console will arrive in a future over-the-air (OTA) update.

TCL's X11L series are available for pre-order now, but the smallest size currently available is a 75-inch panel starting at a whopping $6,999 MSRP. These smart TVs will be the first Google TV-powered screens to gain support for the Xbox Game Pass app, which is already available on LG's Web OS and Amazon's Fire OS.

With cloud gaming, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can stream console games over the internet without needing any physical hardware, aside from the client device, a controller, and an Xbox account. Later this year, select Hisense and TCL smart TVs will join the growing list of supported Xbox Game Pass clients, which includes Android phones and tablets.

Xbox says it'll "share more details on the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience with Hisense TVs in the coming months." TCL says the Xbox Game Pass app will arrive for the X11L series in a future update.