Apple TV's Android app adds Google Cast support, right as Netflix removed it

Apple TV on Android now supports Google Cast, letting users stream shows and movies to big-screen devices easily.

The new Cast icon in the Apple TV app lets users select Chromecast or Google TV devices for instant playback.

Apple's move contrasts Netflix's removal of Cast support, since Apple allows casting on all compatible devices.

Apple today (Dec. 16) announced that the Apple TV app for Android is gaining support for Google Cast.

This means that similar to how you've been able to cast content from your Android smartphone to big-screen devices like smart TVs (and even projectors) in apps like Disney+ and YouTube, you'll now be able to cast TV shows and movies from the Apple TV app on Android as well.

With the feature rolling out, you'll now see a Cast icon in the top right corner of the app. Tapping it shows a dialog box with all available Chromecast and Google TV devices. Then you simply select the device you want to stream to and playback will begin. As with other Chromecast playback, you'll be able to control everything directly from your phone.

The feature is already rolling out starting today. We were able to use it on the Google Pixel 10 Pro with the latest version of the Apple TV app (version 2.2.0). If you don't see the Cast icon yet, just update the app through the Google Play Store.

Casting from Apple TV app on Android is now possible

Apple notes that this feature will make it easier for users to stream "award-winning" shows and movies like Severance, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Pluribus, and F1 The Movie.

It's also worth mentioning that Apple TV is slowly becoming a serious sports-streaming app with support for Major League Soccer, Friday Night Baseball, and Formula 1 races in the U.S. This expansion is great for users who don't own Apple devices but still want to stream content on the big screen.

The rollout comes at an interesting time. Recently, Netflix removed the Cast option from its app for Google TV and Chromecast devices that include remotes, but Apple has no such restriction.

The company has added support for Google Cast on all compatible devices, including the Google TV Streamer, Chromecast with Google TV, and a wide range of Android TVs.