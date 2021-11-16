Disney Plus is not just home to Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and all your Pixar favorites, but educational entertainment like National Geographic and storied series like The Simpsons. Oh, and all the Disney movies and TV shows you could ever want to watch. Available in over a dozen countries — with more on the way — Disney has finally given us an all-in-one destination we Disney fans have been waiting almost two decades for. Welcome to Disney Plus (Disney+).

A magical streaming service Disney+ All your Disney favorites, and so much more From DCOMs to National Geographic, from Marvel to Lucasfilm to 20th Century Fox and beyond, Disney+ delivers a streaming service for all ages. Free trial at Disney+

What is Disney Plus? Disney+ is a streaming service that brings together all of the content in Disney's massive media empire — from Disney and Pixar to Marvel to Lucasfilm to National Geographic and 20th Century Fox — in one easy-to-use app. Available on nearly every major platform and with hundreds of films and TV shows from the Disney Vault and recent theatrical releases, Disney+ is a tantalizing realization of a dream many Disney nerds (like myself) have had of being able to watch their favorite shows and films in one place rather than having to hunt for them across a half dozen services — and this is also the first time a great deal of legacy Disney television content is available for streaming. In short, Disney+ is simply everything we ever wished it would be. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Anything and everything that falls under the Disney umbrella — and make no mistake, it is a huge umbrella — will eventually go through the Disney+ app, on whatever platform you wish to watch it on. If that sounds impossibly big, well, you're right. But Disney has done well to pave this road with the extremely successful ESPN+, which is also owned by Disney and runs on the same technology. (In fact, Disney bought the company that built the streaming side of ESPN+ in order to jumpstart Disney+'s development.) The best part of Disney+ is that it is ridiculously easy to sign up for the service whether you're at your desktop computer or on the go with your phone. Unfortunately, as it stands right now, there is no Disney+ free trial available, but the low monthly cost makes it cheap to sign up and try it out. What countries is Disney Plus available in? Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Channel Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Denmark

Ecuador

El Salvador

Finland

France

French West Indies

French Guiana

Germany

Greenland

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Iceland

India (branded as Disney+ Hotstar)

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Portugal

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

Wallis and Futuna In addition to the countries listed above, Disney plans to launch Disney+ globally in dozens of other countries over the next two years. Specifically, Disney+ is scheduled to rollout in Andorra, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, and Turkey in Summer 2022. The service will also launch under the Hotstar banner in the Philippines and Vietnam in 2022. What devices support Disney Plus? Disney+ was available on quite a few devices at launch and the list of devices that support the platform has only grown over the past two years. Whether you're on a phone, laptop, TV, or gaming console built in the last three years, chances are Disney+ is available right now or will be available soon. iPhone and Android devices

Disney has prided itself on its Vault of extensive content for decades. While the Disney Vault strategy was starting to decay in the digital age, Disney+ now hosts most of the Disney Vault alongside an impressive array of content from Marvel, Lucasfilm, Fox, and National Geographic. Right now, Disney+ has about 500 films and more than 7,500 TV episodes, including most of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars Skywalker Saga. Since its launch, Disney+ has also premiered a handful of brand new Marvel Studios content, including series like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Disney+ also announced a ton of new original movies and series coming to the platform in 2022 and 2023 as part of its Disney+ Day celebration in November 2021. These include the upcoming Marvel series Agatha: House of Harkness, Echo, Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and X-Men '97. As far as Disney and Pixar content is concerned, it was revealed that Pixar's baseball-themed animated series Win or Lose and a series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles are also in the works. Other series hitting the platform over the next two years include The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Cars on the Road, and Zootopia+. Meanwhile, the lineup of upcoming Disney+ exclusive movie releases includes Better Nate Than Ever, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Disenchanted, Hocus Pocus 2, Pinocchio, and Rodrick Rules. While Disney+ still has room to improve when it comes to grouping content in categories for easy marathoning, you'll find dedicated collection tabs for franchise like Frozen, Aladdin, 101 Dalmatians, and Home Alone under the Disney section. Meanwhile, the Marvel section of the platform groups existing films under the four current phases of the MCU. You'll also find a tab with every movie in the MCU listed in Timeline Order. Unfortunately, Disney is still in the process of making a deal with Sony over the rights to Spider-Man, so those films have yet to make it to the platform. Speaking of tons to watch, I waited a long time to get all of my favorite shows and movies in one easy-to-use place, and as such, that meant that I had a long list of things I needed to watch, rewatch, and rewatch again because it's been so long since I've seen them. These are the first 16 films and shows I watched on Disney+. What more can I watch with the Disney Plus Bundle? Disney+ is just one of the major digital platforms Disney is serving up in this new streaming era. It's the largest, for sure. But it's also just one part of the puzzle. In fact, the Disney+ Bundle gives you the option to subscribe to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for just $13.99 per month. Have a look at ESPN+ If nothing else — and if you're a sports fan of any kind — you also should consider a subscription with ESPN+. It runs on the same underlying platform as Disney+, so you'll be pretty familiar with how things work. And as for the content, well. If you thought there was a lot of sports on TV, wait until you get a look at ESPN+. Yes, it's got live sports. All kinds of live sports. It's got college football games that you can't find on TV. It's got a huge amount of college basketball. It's got a smattering of NHL. It's got boxing and UFC — in fact, you have to have ESPN+ if you want to watch pay-per-view UFC events — and rugby and cricket and ... you name it. And then there's the matter of original content. Think Peyton Manning was resting in his retirement? Not quite. Peyton's Places is keeping him plenty busy. Football coach Les Miles has a show, and you can find the irreplaceable duo of Boomer and TJ — and so much more, right there on ESPN+. And, yes, you can watch ESPN+ on your TV, too.

More sports! ESPN+ Watch it all ESPN+ is the perfect companion to Disney+ if you're a sports fan. There simply is no limit to the off-TV games you'll be able to watch, plus tons of original content. $7/month at ESPN+

And don't forget Hulu The third arm of the trifecta is Hulu, which Disney also controls. It's where you'll find all the on-demand content you've come to know from that service, as well as original shows like The Handmaid's Tale, The Great, and Dopesick. In addition, Hulu is where much content originally planned for Disney+ is ending up as Disney tries to keep Disney+ to more family-friendly fare, so the bundle will be the only way to ensure that you can see all of the content that's coming down the pipeline. And perhaps more important for Disney's purposes is Hulu with Live TV which, as the name implies, gets you live (and local) television alongside all that other content. You can now get the Disney+ bundle with Hulu + Live TV, which allows you to watch current Disney Channel shows — and tons more channels — along with legacy shows and older seasons on Disney+.

Stream this Hulu The full Hulu experience is expansive Hulu becomes even more appealing when it gets bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. Still to come is how much extra Live TV might cost under that plan. From $6/month at Hulu

How does the Disney Plus library compare outside the US? There are differences in available content between countries. For instance, French law forbids theatrically released films from being put on a streaming service in that country for three years, so don't expect to see brand new MCU movies on Disney+ in France until months after they're released in North America, unless Disney manages some true shenanigans or gets that law changed somehow. So far, however, the differences between the available content in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands has been small, mainly that a few more of the recent Marvel and Disney films are currently unavailable. Disney also began rolling out the new Star section of the Disney+ app in countries where Hulu is not available in 2021. Currently accessible to subscribers in Australia, Austria, Canada, Europe, Germany, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UK, the Star brand page on Disney+ features movies and TV shows from Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures. As mentioned previously, the Disney+ and Star services will launch in Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan by the end of 2021. How long will it take for new movies to be added to Disney Plus? With a few exceptions, the newest films in Disney's repertoire aren't available on Disney+ right now, but for most of them, we won't be waiting too long. Movies will launch on Disney+ after the full theatrical and home video release, which will vary between individual films but should be 5-8 months after the theatrical release. It's worth noting this general timeline has shifted a bit since Disney+ launched, as Onward, Frozen II and Hamilton all came to Disney+ significantly earlier than expected. We also saw a handful of new films being released simultaneously in theaters and via Premier Access on Disney+ in 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. What is Disney+ Premier Access?

As the pandemic continued to keep theaters closed and pushed back big blockbuster releases, Disney decided in late 2020 to do something new on Disney+: release feature films through Premier Access of Disney+. Premier Access is an upcharge feature inside Disney+: you buy the movie for $30 and unlock it for however long you continue to subscribe to Disney+. You can also download the movie for offline playback on Android, iOS, and Chromebooks (through the Android app), and you can watch the movie as many times as you want, a significant change from other "home premiere" movies, which have been 48-hour rentals through one of the major digital retailers. Films offered through Premier Access will eventually be available to all Disney+ subscribers, so if you don't want to pony up to watch it early, you'll probably be waiting 3-6 months to watch it through the main Disney+ catalog. So far, Disney has premiered five feature films via Disney+ Premier Access: Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Cruise. Parental controls, profiles, and account limits

Since Disney+ allows up to 7 user profiles on a single account — and up to four users streams at a time — it's only natural that Disney+ accounts are meant to be shared amongst family. However, when the kids are misbehaving or when a friend isn't chipping in the way they promised they would when you let them have your login, it's time to change the password and lock them out! It's very easy to get sucked in while watching your favorite shows on Disney+ — I put on an episode of Kim Possible to watch during lunch, and then POW, it's dinnertime! — but if you want to give yourself a leg up against being sucked in by the siren song of the binge-watch, turn off Autoplay. Having to hit play every 20 or 40 minutes can help you break the cycle and get back to work, and since Autoplay is profile-based, you can turn it off for your kids' account while leaving it on for yours. As a streaming service that is geared so much towards families and kids, parental controls on Disney+ are pretty simplistic at the moment: you can set up a child's profile and set it to only allow content with a certain rating. Unfortunately, rather than giving age-based restrictions, Disney's content filter works based on the MPAA and US television content rating systems, meaning that you'll have to decide if you want your child to see only G/TV-G content or allow in TV-Y7 and TV-Y7/FV. How to get the most out of Disney Plus: Tips, tricks & more

Like any popular online service, Disney+ is not all smooth sailing, as magical as it may seem at first glance. Disney+ saw more users sign up on Day One as it expected in all of Year One, so overloaded servers have been the most prevalent problem so far, as evidenced by how widespread Error 83 has been. However, things are continuing to improve. Of course, not all connection issues are related to server strain; you might need to check and make sure your internet is fast enough. On some iPhones, you can get around Error 83 by switching from Wi-Fi to LTE, but you'll want to remember that streaming Disney+ that way can eat a capped data plan alive. When servers are slow, or your network is down completely, you can still watch the Disney+ videos you downloaded to your phone, tablet, or Chromebook, at least. How much does Disney Plus cost: Bundles, deals & more The pricing of Disney+ varies a bit from country to country, but in all countries, you can save yourself a few bucks by opting for the annual billing rate rather than the monthly billing. In addition, one account can have up to four streams going at one time and up to seven profiles on the account, so you probably won't need to shell out for multiple accounts in one family. Here's a rundown of how much Disney+ costs in countries where the platform is currently available:

Country Monthly rate Annual rate Argentina ARS$ 385 ARS$ 3.850 Australia $11.99 $119.99 Austria 8,99 € 89,99 € Belgium 8,99 € 89,99 € Brazil BRL$ 27,90 BRL$ 279,90 Canada $11.99 CAD $119.99 CAD Chile CLP$ 6.500 CLP$ 64.900 Colombia COP$ 23.900 COP$ 239.900 Costa Rica $5.99 $59.99 Denmark 79 DKK 790 DKK Finland 8,99 € 89,99 € France 8,99 € 89,99 € Germany 8,99 € 89,99 € Greenland 59 DKK 589 DKK Iceland 8,99 € 89,99 €) India (as Disney+ Hotstar) Rs 299 Rs 1,499 Indonesia (as Disney+ Hotstar) Rp 39,000 Rp 199,000 Ireland 8,99 € 89,99 € Italy 8,99 € 89,99 € Japan ¥700 Luxembourg 8,99 € 89,99 € Monaco 8,99 € 89,99 € Mexico MXN$ 159 MXN$ 1.599 Netherlands 8,99 € 89,99 € New Zealand $11.99 $119.99 Norway 89 NOK 890 NOK Panama $5.99 $59.99 Peru PEN$ 25,90 PEN$ 259,90 Portugal 8,99 € 89,99 € Singapore S$11.98 S$119.98 Spain 8,99 € 89,99 € Sweden 89 SEK 890 SEK Switzerland 12.90 CHF 129 CHF United Kingdom £7.99 £79.99 United States $7.99 $79.99 Uruguay $ 7.49 74.99

What's the best Disney Plus deal I can get? As mentioned earlier, Disney also has a bundle option that gives users Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu for $13.99 a month. It gets a little complicated, but the short version is if you have separate accounts on each of the three services, you can link them together in a sort of virtual bundle via a single email address. You pay Disney+ once a month, and Disney+ applies credits to ESPN+ and Hulu for their base subscription. You can also keep the various Hulu add-ons like Hulu with Live TV and/or No Ads with the Disney+ for an extra fee.

Better together Disney+ Bundle This is the best deal in streaming today. Since the Disney/Fox content that's deemed too adult for Disney+ will go to Hulu, this bundle ensures that you'll be able to watch all the content under Disney's big umbrella. You'll also be able to watch all the sports on ESPN+ like UFC fighting. $13/month at Disney+

Disney offered a 33% discount on a three-year subscription to D23 members back during and after the D23 Expo in August 2020, but that deal is no longer available. You had to pony up for the entire three-year subscription upfront, but you essentially paid two years to get one free, so for die-hard Disney fans, this was an excellent deal. Disney+ on Us: how to get six months free from Verizon

While Verizon Wireless' original "Disney+ on Us" Campaign is no longer running, Verizon Wireless currently offers the Disney+ Bundle free to customers who sign up, switch or upgrade to the Do More Unlimited or Start Unlimited plans, for the first six months. If you already subscribe to one of Verizon's now-discontinued Unlimited plans, you may still be eligible to add the Disney+ Bundle to your account. Can I give Disney Plus as a gift? Disney offers physical subscription cards at Disney Stores and offering digital subscription codes online that you can give as gifts, but before you buy them, there are a few things to know: They can only be bought and redeemed in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany.

The person who redeems the subscription card must not already have a Disney+ account or have ever signed up for the 7-day trial. If they have, they'll need to use a different email address and make a new account to redeem it.

This is only redeemable for a standalone Disney+ account, not the Disney+ bundle. If you switch to the bundle, you lose whatever time was left on your gift subscription and immediately switch to monthly billing. This means that you can't give someone currently loving their subscription a free year to redeem on their account right now, but we hope Disney expands it to function as normal account credits in the future the way that you can give gift cards for Netflix and Spotify. We're not there right now, though. How does Disney Plus stack up to the competition? Disney+ has already proved to be a worthy contender to seasoned services like Netflix and Amazon. The content available for Disney+ is quite impressive. The pricing is even more so, with the Disney+ bundle still costing less than a Netflix Premium subscription, which has made it quite easy for many to swap over to Disney's offerings. When comparing Disney+ vs. Amazon Prime, it's helpful to know that Prime Video is made available as part of Amazon's Prime subscription, which costs $12.99 a month or $119 for the year and also gives you access to free shipping and cloud storage, among other perks. While you can opt for a standalone Prime Video membership, which costs $8.99 per month, Prime Video's catalog of original content isn't as varied or family-friendly as Disney+. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can only stream on two devices at a time across six profiles. Comparatively, Disney+ allows up to four concurrent streams and up to seven user profiles.

A magical streaming service Disney+ All your Disney favorites, and so much more From DCOMs to National Geographic, from Marvel to Lucasfilm to 20th Century Fox and beyond, Disney+ delivers a streaming service for all ages. See latest pricing at Disney+