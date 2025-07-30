What you need to know

T-Mobile's T-Satellite service is reportedly rolling out support for MMS messages (images, GIFs, videos, and audio clips) for "certain" Samsung and Motorola devices.

In a test, it was stated that T-Satellite's service can receive MMS texts; however, users should be prepared to wait a while when downloading such files.

T-Mobile announced T-Satellite's launch on July 23 for SMS support on Android and iOS in dead zones.

T-Mobile's partnership with Starlink is reportedly bringing a new texting feature to users, and it's one you should be aware of.

This week, PCMag reported the arrival of MMS texting capabilities in T-Mobile's T-Satellite system for "certain" Samsung and Motorola phones (via PhoneArena). MMS stands for multimedia messaging service, which is a lengthy term for messages containing images, GIFs, and more. In the publication's test, it notes that while MMS in T-Satellite could help it "stand out" from others, there are some things users should be aware of.

The post highlights problems users may run into when attempting to send images, videos, and GIFs. Regarding photos, those seem to be sent within a two-minute timespan, per their test. Videos, which are typically larger files, took roughly 10 to 20 minutes to send. PCMag details how staggering this was for a couple of five-second clips.

If someone on a stable cellular network or otherwise is attempting to send you an MMS text, it will "take some time to download" over T-Mobile's T-Satellite network.

Other media received over the T-Satellite system doesn't take as long, but the publication states is it will still "take some time to download." It's also worth keeping in mind that MMS messages, like regular texts, will require users to remain in clear view of the sky to avoid any further disruptions and delays.

T-Satellite keeps you involved

(Image credit: SpaceX)

T-Mobile and Starlink have been down this satellite connectivity path for a while now, which started steamrolling after the FCC gave the go-ahead. This snowballed earlier this year in January when T-Mobile started rolling out its satellite texting beta. The two companies prioritized those working in emergency fields first, giving them an up-close look at how things will work upon launch.

With an expected 2025 release, T-Mobile and Starlink made good on those estimations, launching the T-Satellite service on July 23. The announcement highlighted a positive testing period, with over 1.8 million users joining in, even some from AT&T and Verizon networks. T-Mobile has clearly explained everything interested customers need to know about joining, but there are some more details. The T-Satellite service is reportedly included in the T-Mobile Experience Beyond plan "at no extra cost."

However, all other customers, even those from AT&T and Verizon, must adhere to the $10 additional monthly fee.

This initial announcement mentioned what PCMag has started noticing this week: the arrival of MMS capabilities. While T-Satellite launched with SMS (regular texts) for Android and iOS, MMS was lined up to join at a later date, which we're now seeing at the end of July. Keep in mind, T-Mobile states there's more to come as a "data-based service" is set to go live on October 1.