What you need to know

Veo 3’s AI video generator is free for all Gemini users until August 24 at 10 p.m. PT.

Each user can create up to three eight-second clips during the promo.

Videos include auto-generated sound, but prompts with specific audio details yield better results.

Google is opening up its Veo 3 AI video tool to all Gemini users for free with no Pro or Ultra plan needed, but the clock is ticking.

Veo 3 lets you turn a text prompt into an 8-second video with audio, a tool that’s usually reserved for paying subscribers. Google is making it free for all Gemini users until Sunday, August 24, at 10 p.m. PT, according to a prompt within the Gemini app (via 9to5Google).

However, Google's Gemini account on X says users can only generate up to three videos each during this promo.

Even when you're a paid Google AI Pro subscriber ($19.99 a month), you typically get three video generations a day. Paid users can also create higher quality videos with Google's Flow online video editor.

Bringing Veo 3 video generation to Gemini was a major upgrade for the platform. Initially limited to Google’s AI Ultra plan, the feature rolled out to the AI Pro tier in May, giving many more users access.

This promo seems to be available worldwide, not just in the U.S., as this author saw the same prompt pop up when opening the Gemini app on Android.

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Sound included, with a catch

Veo 3 videos are limited to eight seconds and come with an automatic audio track, but if you don’t specify what you want, it’ll just use a generic filler. Adding clear sound instructions ensures the final clip matches your vision.

9to5Google reports that Google has beefed up its computing power to handle the expected traffic for this trial.

The move was hinted at Thursday when Josh Woodward, head of Gemini and Google Labs, mentioned the team was “setting up a LOAD of TPUs today and warming them up,” which now seems to have been prep for this weekend’s rollout.

To try Veo 3, open the Gemini app on mobile or web and choose the Video option from the prompt bar. You can also find it in the three-dot menu.