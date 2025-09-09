Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google has finally dropped the vague “limited” labels and spelled out exact daily limits for Gemini AI, covering both free and paid users.

Free Gemini 2.5 Pro users get five prompts/day and a 32,000-token context window, while AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers get 100 and 500 prompts/day, respectively.

The $20/month AI Pro plan boosts limits with 1 million-token context, 1,000 image generations/day, 20 Deep Research reports/day, and three Veo 3 videos/day.

The $250/month AI Ultra plan keeps token and image limits the same as Pro but cranks up other features: 200 Deep Research reports, 10 Deep Think prompts, and five Veo 3 videos/day.

Google has finally laid out the daily limits for using its Gemini AI tools.

As spotted by The Verge, Google has ditched the vague terms like “limited” and “expanded access” and finally spelled out exact daily usage numbers for Gemini AI, covering both free and paid users.

The updated details are now live in its Help Center article, "Gemini Apps limits & upgrades for Google AI subscribers," giving users a clear picture of how much they can actually do each day.

Google states that free users on the Gemini 2.5 Pro plan get five prompts a day, AI Pro subscribers get 100, and AI Ultra users can send up to 500 daily.

Gemini AI limits explained

Free 2.5 Pro accounts also include a 32,000-token daily context window, tokens being the AI’s way of counting words or phrases for processing. Other features are spelled out too: 2.5 Flash users can create five Deep Research reports per month and up to 20 Audio Overviews each day.

This is a big shift for Google, which used to keep Gemini’s usage limits — especially for free and Basic users — pretty vague.

The $20-per-month Google AI Pro plan cranks things up: it gives users 1 million-token context window, 1,000 image generations, 20 Deep Research reports every day, and three Veo 3 video creations daily.

Meanwhile, the $250/month Google AI Ultra plan matches AI Pro for token size and image generation, but ramps up everything else. Subscribers get 200 Deep Research reports, 10 Deep Think prompts, and five Veo 3 videos daily.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Both AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers still get “Priority access to some new features,” a perk that hasn’t changed from earlier versions of the usage chart.

The breakdown makes it easy to see which subscription level actually fits your usage, so you’re not blindly overpaying. Meanwhile, if you’re happy sticking to the basics, the free plan still covers the essentials without making you feel shortchanged.