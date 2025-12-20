Xreal deals blow to Viture with patent victory and German sales ban

What you need to know

A German court ruled Viture’s AR hardware infringes Xreal’s optics patent, triggering a sales freeze.

The injunction targets Viture’s EU distributor, Eden Future, blocking sales, imports, and marketing in Germany.

As a result, Viture Pro, Luma, and Luma Pro have been banned from Amazon across nine EU countries.

If you’ve been keeping up with the competition for the best AR glasses, you know it’s usually about specs. Now, though, the rivalry between Xreal and Viture has shifted from product features to a legal battle.

Viture, known for its user-friendly AR glasses, now faces a sales freeze in several European markets after a German court found its hardware infringes a key Xreal patent. As a result, listings have been removed, and distributors are blocked, the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily reports.

The Munich 1st Regional Court has issued a preliminary injunction related to European Patent EP3754409B1. This patent, owned by Xreal, covers an augmented reality device and its optical system.

The court found that Viture Pro, along with any other models falling under the same patent scope, infringes that intellectual property and granted a mandatory injunction against Eden Future HK Limited, Viture’s Hong Kong-based distributor responsible for European sales.

The injunction immediately stops Eden Future from offering, marketing, importing, or selling the affected products in Germany. In practice, the ruling has had a wider impact. Viture Pro, Luma, and Luma Pro have been removed from Amazon listings in nine EU countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, and Belgium.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The core issue

The dispute focuses on Viture’s optical display stack, which the court found to be almost the same as Xreal’s patented solution. This is said to be the first major XR lawsuit to lead to a large sales ban across several countries based on a core technology patent.

Xreal started preliminary injunction proceedings in September 2025 against both Viture Inc. and Eden Future. An early injunction against Viture Inc. was later dismissed for procedural reasons, but a November 13 ruling against Eden Future remained in place.

Patent power imbalance

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Looking at the bigger picture, there is a clear patent gap between the two companies. Xreal owns more than 800 patents worldwide, with over 75 in Europe and more than 50 in the US.

In contrast, Viture has fewer than 60 patents globally, none granted in the US or Europe, just six for optical inventions, and fewer than 10 for software or algorithms.

Viture strongly disagrees with the ruling. In a statement, the company said the patent in question is newly issued and that it has already filed an opposition against it, claiming it should be invalidated by an earlier patent.

The company argues the injunction is only temporary in Germany and insists all its products are still available across Europe.

Viture also accuses Xreal of taking advantage of a timing gap and acting unfairly, and confirms it has started legal action in China over what it calls false rumors.

Xreal declined to comment publicly.