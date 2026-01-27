Solos is taking aim at Meta, EssilorLuxottica for alleged smart glasses patent infringement in pivotal case

Meta is single-handedly making smart glasses mainstream thanks to its partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the eyeglasses maker that owns the Ray-Ban and Oakley brands, among others. However, competing smart glasses brand Solos is now suing both Meta and EssilorLuxottica, alleging the two companies willfully violated multiple Solos patents.

Solos says these patents span "core technologies in the field of smart eyewear," including, but not limited to, integrated system architectures, multimodal sensing, beamforming, and audio processing. The company's court filing alleges that it "secured patent protection for these innovations years before [Meta and its co-defendants] began developing their smart-glasses programs." Notably, Solos is asking for damages "in the multiple billions of dollars" as a result of the alleged patent infringement.

The lawsuit was filed Friday, Jan. 23 in Massachusetts federal court. The filing claims Meta employees "studied Solos’ products, cited Solos’ patents, interacted with inventors, and gained insight into Solos’ engineering work" prior to making its own smart glasses available for purchase in 2021.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Separately, Solos claims Oakley staffers saw Solos' technology in 2015. Around January 2019, a pair of Solos smart glasses was sent to an Oakley former senior executive at their request "for evaluation purposes." Over time, the Oakley executive "gained familiarity with Solos' integrated eyewear architecture and open-ear audio approach." The lawsuit lists Meta, the U.S. business of EssilorLuxottica, and its Oakley subsidiary.

Solos' patent infringement case specifically refers to the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 1 smart glasses. Additionally, since Meta's other smart glasses "derivative of the Gen 1 platform," the filing alleges "ongoing and continuous infringement. Finally, Solos is asking for a court injunction preventing further patent infringement, which could affect Meta smart glasses sales — if granted.

Android Central reached out to Meta and EssilorLuxottica for comment regarding the lawsuit (Solos Technology v. Meta Platforms, 26-cv-10304), but did not immediately hear back in time for publication. We will update this article if we receive a response. A spokesperson for Solos told Reuters the complaint "speaks for itself."

Wearing a white pair of Solos AirGo3 smart glasses. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Solos' lineup of AirGo smart glasses feature open-air speakers, artificial intelligence powered by ChatGPT, live translation tools, and an optional camera. Unlike Meta's smart glasses offerings, Solos' are modular. The temples attach to the lens frame with USB-C connectors. In practice, this means users can upgrade the temples or swap out the frame style without needing to buy an entirely new pair of glasses.