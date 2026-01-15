Meta to boost Ray-Ban smart glasses production amid surging demand, aiming for 20 million units

What you need to know

Meta could be planning to double smart glasses production due to soaring demand and limited inventory.

The goal is to boost annual output to nearly 20 million units by year-end.

Increased supply may reduce shortages and support the international availability of smart glasses.

Meta's new smart glasses seem to be all the rage now, considering that right after they launched last year, they were basically flying off the shelves. So much so that Meta had to delay its original plan to launch Ray-Ban Display glasses internationally, due to "unprecedented demand and limited inventory."

Now we have word that Meta and eyewear partner EssilorLuxottica are discussing massively increase in production of Ray-Ban-branded smart glasses. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, "people familiar with the matter" told the publication that Meta is considering boosting annual production to nearly 20 million units by the end of this year.

This will essentially double their current goal, and there is a high chance that supply could go beyond 30 million if the demand for these smart glasses keeps growing at this rate, the website added. However, neither Meta nor EssilorLuxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban eyewear have confirmed these plans publicly.