Threads cross-posting is helping your parents share way too much personal info online

Threads just keeps growing. Meta's text-first social media platform, which emerged as X (formerly Twitter) quickly fell into chaos under Elon Musk, hit a new milestone this month. Threads now has more global daily active users on iOS and Android than X as of early January 2026. As the mobile platform grows, making sure you — and your friends and family — are not accidentally sharing content to Threads from Facebook and Instagram becomes crucial.

These growth figures from Similarweb reveal that Threads had 141.5 million daily active users on mobile as of Jan. 7, 2026, while X had only 125 million (via TechCrunch). Meta's official numbers are even grander. Adam Mosseri, the company's head of Instagram, announced in August 2025 that Threads had over 400 million monthly active users.