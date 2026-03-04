I tested XGIMI's MemoMind One and they prove smart glasses don't need a camera to be good

The problem, if you can call it one, with most smart glasses right now is that they all look the same. Most smart glasses usually come with a camera next to the lenses, built-in speakers, the ability to take photos and videos, and an AI chatbot. That is more or less the formula everyone is following. That is not what XGIMI, the brand that is better known for its projectors, is trying to do with its MemoMind glasses.

At MWC 2026 Barcelona, XGIMI showcased its new MemoMind One smart glasses, which skip the camera entirely. Instead of relying on cameras to make the glasses "smart," the company uses a waveguide display that projects important information directly in front of your eyes whenever you need it.

The XGIMI smart glasses are expected to cost $599 and will be available in a number of styles with support for prescription. However, the company told me there will also be a more affordable version available when the glasses officially launch in April 2026.