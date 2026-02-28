Four reasons why the Xiaomi Watch 5 is now my favorite Wear OS smartwatch

I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't like Wear OS, but that stance has changed after using the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4; Google did a great job making meaningful changes to its wearable platform, and the Pixel Watch 4 in particular has been a joy to use.

That said, battery life is still an issue with most smartwatches, and this is where Xiaomi's Watch 5 comes into the equation. The global model of the Watch 5 gets Wear OS 6, giving it a noticeable advantage over the Chinese model. Xiaomi also added a massive battery this time — it even has silicon-carbon tech — and the design looks better than previous offerings.

Having used the Watch 5 for just under two weeks now, there's no doubt in my mind that this is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches around, and the battery life alone makes it my go-to choice while traveling. Basically, this is now my favorite Android smartwatch, and it's all because of these four features.

Standout software powered by Wear OS

Xiaomi did a great job integrating Wear OS 6 into the Watch 6, and the interface is just as fluid as the Pixel Watch 4. There's no lag whatsoever, the UI is intuitive to use, and you get a decent amount of customizability overall.

You get Maps, Spotify, Calendar, and other utilities on the smartwatch, and if you like Gemini, you can enable the digital assistant on the watch, allowing you to interact without having to pull out your phone.

Alongside Wear OS 6, you get Xiaomi's usual extras, and this is where the Watch 5 truly comes into its own. The brand's extensive health and fitness monitoring tools are present, and you get the usual slate of sensors — SpO2, blood oxygen, heart rate module, and barometer — included.