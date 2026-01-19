I spent a week with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15, and its battery life is incredible, even if one big flaw keeps showing up

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 15 is a budget smartphone that packs in plenty of features and specs for the price. The 6.77-inch AMOLED display is more than good enough for a great viewing experience, with slim bezels that help it look far from a budget smartphone. The phone is lightweight and slim while still packing a sizeable 5,520 mAh battery that easily lasts a full day. While it ships with Android 15, Xiaomi promises four years of OS updates, with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 coming soon. The primary camera is solid for the price, but day-to-day performance can feel laggy, and the ultra-wide camera is a little underwhelming.

The Redmi Note 15 might be the clearest example yet of how Xiaomi is trying to fix its once-iconic mid-range lineup, but doing so at a frustratingly slow pace. I've been using the Redmi Note 15 for more than a week now, and there are so many moments when it feels like Xiaomi is listening again. But then there are moments when it reminds you why the Redmi Note name has lost some of its shine over the past few years.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series was once an easy recommendation in the mid-range smartphone space, but that reputation began to slip a few generations ago, particularly around the Redmi Note 11 Pro, which our Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda described as a "poor showing for the category." Since then, Xiaomi has struggled to consistently deliver the kind of value that made the series iconic in the first place.

The Redmi Note 15 does not completely undo that damage, but it does suggest that Xiaomi is slowly finding its footing again. You get a display that stands out for the price, a large battery, a slim design that makes the phone comfortable to use day-to-day, and several extras that make it a compelling option in its bracket.

At the same time, familiar issues remain. The software already feels slow and dated, and the camera does a little to stand out in an increasingly crowded mid-range segment.

Redmi Note 15: Price and availability

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 15 first in its home market of China in August 2025, then rolled it out to global markets on December 18, 2025, followed by a launch in India on January 6, 2026.

The Redmi Note 15 is available in both 4G and 5G variants, which is somewhat unusual for a smartphone in 2026 since most brands have shifted entirely to 5G. That said, the Redmi Note 15 5G comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. While Xiaomi has introduced 6GB RAM variants in some global markets, both the 128GB and 256GB models sold in India ship with 8GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 15 starts at INR 22,999/€279, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at INR 24,999/€299. All models also include a microSD card slot shared with the SIM tray, allowing storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G OS HyperOS 2 (Android 15) Display 6.77-inch, AMOLED, 3200 nits peak brightness (800 nits in high brightness mode), 120Hz, 2392 × 1080 pixels, 3840Hz PWM dimming Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, Adreno 710, 4nm RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Rear cameras 108MP, f/1.7 (primary) + 8MP, f/2.2 (ultra-wide) Front camera 20MP, f/2.2 Ingress protection IP65 + IP66 dust and water resistance Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR blaster Security Under-display fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Battery 5,520 mAh Charging 45W USB-C fast wired charging Dimensions 164 X 75.42 X 7.35 mm Weight: 178g Colors Black, Glacier Blue, Mist Purple

Redmi Note 15: What I like

While brands like Samsung appear to have stepped away from slim smartphones with the rumored cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge, other Android brands are still willing to experiment with the form factor. And that becomes immediately obvious the moment you take the Redmi Note 15 out of the box.

At 7.35mm, the Redmi Note 15 isn't as thin as other "slim" smartphones, but it is noticeably slimmer than traditional flagships like the Pixel 10 Pro or the OnePlus 15, both of which measure over 8mm.

The Redmi Note 15 manages this while staying light at just 178g and still packing a sizeable battery. Much of this is made possible by Xiaomi adopting silicon-carbon battery technology, while some other brands are still taking their time to implement it.

That low weight largely comes from the phone's plastic build, which can feel a bit cheap at times. That said, given the pricing, I find it's a reasonable compromise.

Design-wise, the Redmi Note 15 looks like a fairly standard budget Xiaomi device, with rounded edges and curved glass, something that is becoming less common on smartphones today. The rear features a squarish camera module that misleadingly appears to house three sensors, but actually includes just two cameras.

What doesn't feel cheap, however, is the display up front. The Redmi Note 15 ships with a large 6.67-inch AMOLED panel that is easily one of the best I have seen in this segment. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness.

While many smartphones in this price range still have thick bezels, Xiaomi has done a solid job keeping them to a minimum. The AMOLED panel delivers vibrant colors, good viewing angles, and a consistently pleasant experience in daily use. The under-display fingerprint sensor is also reliable and works well.

There were plenty of things that impressed me about the Redmi Note 15, but the most Note-worthy is its battery. For a phone this thin and light, it packs a sizeable 5,520 mAh battery and supports up to 45W fast charging. While it cannot match devices like the OnePlus 15R or Oppo Find X9 Pro, which come with much larger batteries, I had no trouble getting through a full day on a single charge, even on 5G.

There is also support for 18W wireless charging, which is rare in this segment, and Xiaomi still includes a charger in the box, something other brands could learn from.

The primary camera is quite impressive. It is the first smartphone to use Samsung's ISOCELL HM9 sensor, which was developed in collaboration with Xiaomi. The result is strong performance in good lighting, with the camera delivering consistently solid shots in broad daylight.

Photos look sharp and detailed, with colors that lean slightly bright without feeling unnatural. The 108MP sensor also enables up to 3x lossless zoom via sensor cropping, helping compensate for the lack of a dedicated telephoto camera. Low-light performance does take a hit, with the processor pushing noise reduction a bit too far to recover lost detail, but that is fairly typical behavior for large sensors in this segment.