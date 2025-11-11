I took the Find X9 Pro to Mexico — its cameras are on another level entirely

I've been using the Find X9 Pro for a month now, and I really like the phone. While I wasn't that keen on the design initially, it has proven to be easier to hold and use, and the weight distribution is ideal. What I'm particularly liking is the battery life, thanks to the huge 7,500mAh battery, the phone manages to last a day and a half even with heavy use.

It's the cameras that make the Find X9 Pro truly stand out. In my Find X9 Pro review, I noted that the new imaging engine combined with the camera sensors gave the phone a distinct advantage over its predecessors, and this was immediately noticeable when using the phone as my go-to camera in a visit to Mexico earlier this month.

OPPO invited me to attend Día de Muertos, an annual Mexican celebration where communities come together to honor the dead. The two-day celebration included parades and face painting, and was the backdrop to test the cameras of the Find X9 Pro — so let's get started.

The main camera is fantastic

The Find X9 Pro gets a new 50MP Sony LYT-828 imaging module as the main camera, and it is fabulous. It does a great job in daylight as well as challenging situations, delivering photos with good color vibrancy, dynamic range, and details.