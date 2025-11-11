What you need to know

OPPO's ColorOS 16 (Android 16) is starting to hit more devices this week, such as the Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Find N3 Pad 3 Pro.

These devices join the Find N5, Find X8 Pro, and the Find X8, which started receiving the update on November 6.

OPPO states this update is rolling out in "batches," meaning not everyone will see it on its announced date, but slowly throughout November.

Amid the major Android 16 rollout from OnePlus, OPPO is getting in on the fun, as well, making good on its previously established schedule.

As we've moved into November, OPPO has not only revealed its ColorOS 16 (Android 16) update schedule for its devices, but it's already started acting on it (via 9to5Google). Arriving this week, OPPO says owners of a Find N3, Find N3 Flip, or a Find N3 Pad 3 Pro can expect the major Android OS upgrade to begin on November 11.

Moreover, the company is stacking its update rollout schedule, as the Find N5, Find X8 Pro, and the Find X8 have already started receiving it, as of November 6.

OPPO states that while these dates are when it will begin pushing the update, consumers shouldn't expect it that day (but if it arrives, then lovely!). The community post says that ColorOS 16 is rolling out "in batches," meaning that it could take a few days to a few weeks before everyone receives it. The main takeaway here is that ColorOS 16 should at least hit your phone or foldable or tablet at some point in November.

OPPO's ColorOS 16 update closely mirrors what OnePlus folks got with OxygenOS 16. However, for the sake of OPPO, its official post states users will find AI Mind Space, a smarter AI Recorder, unification between iPhone calls and its devices, PC mirroring, and much more.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As highlighted at the top of the article, OnePlus has been busy pushing its OxygenOS 16 update. The folks at 9to5 mention that the company's tablets, the Pad 3 and Pad 2, have since started receiving the major upgrade.

Just before the weekend, OnePlus started rolling out the update to the OnePlus 12 and the Open foldable. The patch was announced for users in India first; however, it's expected to soon spread across to more regions as we move through November. Among the highlights, OxygenOS 16 brings a revamped UI experience that's designed to be much smoother and fluid than before.

OnePlus states it's reworked its visuals, as well as refreshed apps, AI, and more. The Mind Assistant, hitting the OnePlus 12, is capable of getting you to your saved content even faster. Even the past-gen device's camera is receiving some updates, as the company introduces better controls to help users get those creative juices flowing and into reality.