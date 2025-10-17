Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

OnePlus detailed its list of devices preparing to receive its OxygenOS 16 update, which will begin rolling out in November.

The OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13s are first on the list, joined by the OnePlus 12 series phones and a few tablets.

OnePlus will continue its update roll out in December before several older, past-gen models get it in Q1 2026.

We're all wrapped up in the latest OnePlus announcements, regarding both OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) and Mind Space, but there's more to unravel: rollout dates.

Today (Oct 17), OnePlus detailed a list of its phones preparing to receive its major OxygenOS 16 update, and things will begin in November for its recent devices. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12 are first on the list to receive the OxygenOS 16 update in November, which includes the 13R, 13s, and the 12R. However, the company states that its OnePlus Open, Pad 3, and Pad 2 are on deck for next month, too.

December is when the software starts rolling out for several past-gen models. Owners of a OnePlus 11 5G, 11R 5G, Nord 5, Nord CE5, Nord 4, and Nord 3 5G should receive the patch sometime in December.

Even more devices are slated for OxygenOS 16, but OnePlus is a little more vague. The following models aren't set to receive the update until Q1 2026, which can be anywhere from January to March, so be aware.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus Nord NE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad Lite

New OS time's are crazy

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has delivered a warning, informing users that not everyone will see its update simultaneously. It states that OxygenOS 16 is rolling out in "batches," meaning some users in some countries could see it in the first week of November, while others may see it in the third week (just as an example). Keep your eyes peeled for more updates, and, the more likely scenario, an alert on your OnePlus phone/tablet.

OxygenOS 16 launched just yesterday, and users were treated to software that truly knows them. Quickly getting the Apple iOS references out, OxygenOS 16 offers a revamped AI experience that is focused on personalizing your device through "intelligent data interactions." Users will find tools like AI Writer and AI Scan to help make mundane tasks a little easier.

There's also Plus Mind, which is an AI-centric place on your device for housing your screenshots about locations, dates, and more. The AI will offer suggestions for you based on those screenshots to help you make plans, trips, or even dinner.

Speaking of Plus Mind, OnePlus' Mind Space got a huge update during OxygenOS 16, one that brings Gemini into the mix. Users can connect Mind Space to Gemini and let the AI dig through their stored screenshots to help them with any queries they may have. It works like Gemini's Extensions for YouTube, Spotify, and more Workspace apps.