What you need to know

Spotify announced a new update for users this year, as it starts rolling out Listening Activity and "Request to Jam" in Messages.

Soon, in your DMs, you can request to join another person's listening session, and begin adding tracks similar to how Jam already works.

Listening Activity, when enabled, lets others see what you're listening to, and they can even add those songs to their own playlists.

The update is headed for Android and iOS markets where Messages exists.

Looking to strengthen your friendship bonds this year? Spotify announced an update that's rolling out for devices that brings more interactions via DMs.

Earlier today (Jan 7), Spotify announced that it's bringing two key feature updates to its Messages that might facilitate better user-to-user interactions. The first feature involves those coveted Jam sessions, as users can soon "Request to Jam" in Messages. The platform states users will find a convenient way to invite friends or family into a live listening session.

This update in Messages is for Premium users. Spotify's update will place a Jam icon at the top right of your DM thread with someone. Upon tapping, it will open a "Listening Activity" sub-menu, to which you'll tap Jam again and "ask to join" if they're listening to tracks already. Spotify states that the recipient in this scenario will become the session "host," but both parties can easily add songs to keep the party moving.

The rest of the session operates pretty similarly to how Jam already works on Spotify currently.

The second update, if you spotted it, involves bringing Listening Activity to Messages.

After activating Listening Activity within your Privacy and Social settings (check your side menu), users can then select who's able to view it. This lets you keep some people in the loop, while leaving others out and guessing. If someone has enabled their activity, you'll see their name and what they're listening to down in the Messages area.

