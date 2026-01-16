Spotify is basically telling its subscribers to switch with latest price hike

Spotify customers received bad news this week: the cost of Spotify subscriptions in the U.S. is going up for the third time in under three years. The change immediately makes Spotify Premium one of the most expensive music streaming services on the market, with the new individual plan costing $2 more per month than comparable options on Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music.

Specifically, Spotify Premium Individual will cost $12.99 per month (up from $11.99), and Spotify Premium Student will cost $6.99 per month (up from $5.99). The company is raising the cost of Duo and Family plans by an even greater margin. The two-user Spotify Premium Duo tier will cost $18.99 per month (up from $16.99), while the Spotify Premium Family plan will cost $21.99 per month (up from $19.99).

As announced in a blog post, these new rates take effect immediately for new subscribers. Existing Spotify customers will be charged the increased prices starting at their next billing date. Spotify's short explanation of the price hike said the changes "reflect the value that Spotify delivers."