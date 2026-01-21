What you need to know

Spotify was reportedly found developing a new audiobook feature that will work to sync its progress with that of your physical edition.

A tipster found that the platform is working on "Page Match," which will let users scan their physical book's page with their phone to sync their audiobook progress and follow along.

Spotify recently introduced "Request to Jam" in Messages and it also raised U.S. subscription prices.

A tipster has reportedly discovered what looks like an upcoming feature for Spotify that's all about connecting readers with the physical and audio worlds.

Spotify's recent version reportedly has a new feature under the hood, indicative of a new audiobook feature the platform is working on. Tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority) brought this to the surface, claiming that this supposed feature aims to sync your physical book with its audiobook version. Currently dubbed "Page Match" in the early code, AssembleDebug unearthed code that states users can "