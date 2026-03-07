The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is here, so which device are you interested in buying?
By Derrek Lee published
Are you getting the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, or S26 Ultra?
It's been just over a week since Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 series, and now that the dust has settled, we want to know which model you plan to purchase. Do you want the smallest Galaxy S26, the larger middle Galaxy S26 Plus, or the largest and premium Galaxy S26 Ultra? Vote in our latest poll and let us know which model you're you're choosing and why (or why you don't plan to buy any of the Galaxy S26 models).