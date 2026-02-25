Which Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra color should you buy?
Feast your eyes on all the colors of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The large and in charge Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in four colors that are widely available, and two additional online exclusive shades. With all those upgrades over the last-gen S25 Ultra, it's not hard to decide to upgrade to the S26 Ultra. What will trouble you, however, is settling on which Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra color to buy. Let me ease your task by showcasing all the available colors in their full glory, followed by some practical advice.
The mighty Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in half a dozen colors
Cobalt meets violet
Samsung's colorway naming is questionable. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in Cobalt Violet is more of a navy hue mixed with some indigo. It's not obnoxiously loud or unique, embracing a more subtle charm.
Upgraded Icyblue
The Galaxy S25 Ultra came in an almost white finish called Icyblue. The Galaxy S26 Ultra in Sky Blue is a bluer version of that color with a more powdery blue tint to it.
Timeless colorway
Dressed in Black, theSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks commanding, tall, and charming. This is the safest option in the S26 Ultra's arsenal, and it requires the least upkeep as it doesn't get dirty fast.
Minimalist pick
Samsung usually offers a White variant of its Ultra device, but the color was missing in action with the S25 Ultra. This minimalist colorway is back with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
More gray than silver
Silver Shadow sounds grand, but in actuality, it is a lot subtler and more demure. This online exclusive color of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a cooler tone compared to the last-gen Silver Shadow finish.
Pinky beige
Looking for a warmer S26 Ultra color option? The Galaxy S26 Ultra in Pink Gold is the only such color variant. Again, the choice of "pink" in the color's name is questionable, as this is more of a beige or creamy muted gold.
There were no surprises with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colors
Just as the leaks predicted, Samsung forewent bold color options with the S26 Ultra. Gone are the bright oranges and reds of yesteryear, replaced with a very monotonous blue-toned color story. Of the six shades of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, only one is a warm hue.
Cobalt Violet is the color to get when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung chose this purply navy blue shade as the hero colorway for the S26 series. The color may not be as bright or stand out much, but it is really practical as it's a darker shade. You don't have to worry about the visibility of dirt specs or fingerprints, and even smaller scratches and nicks don't stand out much.
Turning our sights to the lighter shades, the Sky Blue colorway suits the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra rather well. Although it will get dirtier quicker than darker color variants, the powdery blue is a cheerful shade reminiscent of a bright, clear day's sky. Pair it with a decent, clear case to prevent it from getting dirty or getting scratched up, and your Galaxy S26 Ultra should look fabulous.
