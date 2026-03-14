Now that the Galaxy S26 series has landed, what's your favorite new feature?

Click for next article

As of March 11, the Galaxy S26 series is in stores and in consumers' hands. According to Samsung, preorders for the Galaxy S26 series are up when compared to the S25, which is a good sign (you can find some Galaxy S26 deals here). The Galaxy S26 Ultra is particularly popular, despite its hefty price tag. Now that reviews are out (stay tuned for our Ultra review coming soon) and users have had a chance to play around with the phones, we want to know what you think about the Galaxy S26's latest features.

Not every feature is new, per se, but Samsung has made some notable upgrades to existing features that make them feel new. Of course, there are plenty of changes and additions to the Galaxy S26 series, so we're focusing on the bigger ones you, as a consumer, will interact with.