Phones Samsung Galaxy This Galaxy S26 feature is so powerful I might skip carrying a laptop Features By Sanuj Bhatia published 14 March 2026 Samsung has upgraded DeX on the Galaxy S26 with a more powerful desktop experience. Click for next article (Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Get the Android Central Newsletter Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android