I went hands-on with the Galaxy Z TriFold at Dubai Mall — Samsung's tri-fold has a distinct advantage over the Huawei Mate XT, and the design is much better than I expected

The next innovation in the phone industry is tri-folding devices, and Samsung is unveiling its efforts in this category with the Galaxy Z TriFold, which is slated to hit the U.S. in Q1 2026. While Samsung still doesn't have review units to give out to the media, it is selling the tri-fold in South Korea and the UAE. Incidentally, I'm in the UAE this week, and I was able to go hands-on with the Galaxy Z TriFold at the Dubai Mall, where Samsung is showcasing the foldable and taking pre-registrations ahead of the sale later this month.

As someone who used Huawei's Mate XT for the better part of the year, I was excited to get my hands on the Galaxy Z TriFold, and while I used it in a demo setting, the device is nothing short of incredible.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z TriFold feels like an oversized model of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and that's a good thing; it has the same svelte design, and while it is thicker when folded because of the increased real estate, it is just as thin at 4.2mm when you unfold it to the full 10 inches.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

On that note, the Galaxy Z TriFold doesn't feel flimsy in the least; the hinges are just as smooth to articulate, and it feels great to hold in-hand when unfolded — it's basically a tablet that you can take anywhere. There's no visible crease either, and that makes a genuine difference.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z TriFold may not have the biggest panel — the Mate XT goes up to 10.2-inch — but Samsung did an arguably better job with the inner and cover panels. Both panels go up to 120Hz (instead of 90Hz on the Mate XT), and they get brighter. Although it isn't using the latest Qualcomm silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Elite has plenty of power, and this isn't going to be a limiting factor in the least.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Another point of differentiation is that the Galaxy Z TriFold gets a similar 200MP module as the Z Fold 7, so it should take decent photos — not that I was able to test it in the limited time I used the tri-folding device. The Kevlar texture on the rear feels great, and is different to what you get on other Galaxy Z devices.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung went with an interesting design choice where the cover screen is sandwiched between the two sections that fold in, so when you're holding the device unfolded, your fingers inevitably come into contact with the cover panel, and it gets coated in smudges without any effort (as you can see in the photo above).

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

But what's even more egregious is that the Galaxy Z TriFold isn't as versatile as the Mate XT. You can use it in just two configurations: the tablet-sized 10-inch inner panel, and the 6.5-inch cover panel. There's no way to use it as a traditional book-style foldable — unlike the Mate XT. This is annoying to say the least, as I use my Mate XT regularly with one section closed, and the 7.9-inch size comes in handy.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

With Samsung, you don't have that choice. The touch layer shuts down when you close one of the folding panels, and there's even a correct way to close the foldable. You'll need to fold the left panel, and then the right. If you mistakenly close the right panel, you immediately get an alert.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Why is this, you ask? It's because the Galaxy Z TriFold's outer sections close inward, and the rear of the right panel houses the camera island. The U-styled design of the outer panel is fundamentally different to Huawei's Z-style design, and while it means the outer panel isn't at risk of taking damage, it is limited to one configuration.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Out of the two tri-folding devices, I prefer Huawei's design better. I like the versatility of having three devices in one, and I don't like the positioning of the cover panel on the Z TriFold — it comes in the way too much when using the inner panel. That said, there's no arguing that the Z TriFold has better durability; it even gets IP48 ingress protection.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung also does a great job with software, and the little I used of the Z TriFold was enough to see that it's similar to the Z Fold 7 in this regard. While I can only talk about battery life once I get my hands on a review unit, it's good to see Samsung going with a 5,600mAh unit on the device — its biggest battery on a Samsung phone yet.