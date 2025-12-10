Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7: How many folds do you want?

Of these two ultra high-end foldable titans, which one is better?

Let's take a speculative look at Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Galaxy Fold 7 and see how the chaebol's two heavyweights stack up against each other.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design, displays, and hardware

Two Galaxy Z TriFolds next to each other

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 share many similarities in their overall design, to the point that the two are nearly indistinguishable when folded. Both have the same boxy yet sturdy construction with flat sides, an 'Armor Aluminum' frame, and a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED LTPO cover display that's secured by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

The triple-lens primary camera setup is also the same on both foldables, with the three lenses housed inside a vertical pill-shaped island. The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 'ceramic-glass fiber reinforced polymer' back that Samsung claims is more resistant to cracks, although we don't know (yet) how durable it is when compared to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. You also get an IP48 certification with both smartphones for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 bridge angled view

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Coming to weight and dimensions (when closed), the Galaxy Z TriFold is quite a bit heavier and thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is to be expected. However, once you open those two inward-folding side panels, you realize just how impossibly slim Samsung's freshest foldable is. Due to each of its three panels varying slightly in their thickness, the TriFold measures just 3.9mm at its thinnest point. That is plain bonkers, even if the Fold 7 with its 4.2mm thickness is no less impressive!

That being said, the biggest highlight (quite literally!) of the Galaxy Z TriFold is its gargantuan 10-inch inner display. Although it comes with a lower pixel density and peak brightness than the 8-inch inner screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the larger panel gives you a lot more visual real estate for split-view multitasking, multimedia consumption, gaming, and just about everything else.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Specifications

Category

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Dimensions (Closed)

159.2 x 75.0 x 12.9 mm

158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mm

Dimensions (Opened)

159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9-4.2 mm

158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm

Durability & Case Material(s)

IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (Cover), Ceramic-Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (Back), Armor Aluminum Frame

IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (Cover), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (Back), Armor Aluminum Frame

Weight

309g

215g

Display (Inner)

10.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1584x2160 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate

8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1968x2184 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate

Display (Outer)

6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1080x2520 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate

6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1080x2520 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate

Chipset / SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy)

RAM

16GB

12GB/16GB

Storage

512GB/1TB

256GB/512GB/1TB

Sensors

Capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor

Capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor

Wireless Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB 3.2 (with DisplayPort)

Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB 3.2 (with DisplayPort)

Other Features

Dual-SIM/Multi-eSIM, Knox Vault, Samsung DeX standalone, Galaxy AI

Dual-SIM/Multi-eSIM, Knox Vault, Samsung DeX experience, Galaxy AI

Battery & Charging

5,600mAh (Li-Ion), 45W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging, reverse wireless charging

4,400mAh (Li-Ion), 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging, reverse wireless charging

Cameras (Rear)

200MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultrawide | 8K video recording

200MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultrawide | 8K video recording

Cameras (Front)

10MP + 10MP | 4K video recording

10MP + 10MP | 4K video recording

OS & Update Policy

Android 16 with One UI 8 (preinstalled), seven years of OS and security updates

Android 16 with One UI 8 (preinstalled), seven years of OS and security updates

Color Options

Crafted Black

Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and Mint (online-exclusive)

Driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a powerhouse that can make quick work of just about anything you throw at it, something that Android Central's Andrew Myrick noted in his review. You also get 12GB/16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage, which makes even the most demanding of workflows a walk in the park. That's a good thing, since the Galaxy Z TriFold features the exact same hardware under the hood.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Although we would've loved to see the foldable come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it seems S