Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7: How many folds do you want?

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold The next generation Featuring a massive 10-inch foldable display, a solid camera system, optimized software experience, and faster charging, the Galaxy Z TriFold is the benchmark for foldables of the future. Pros Huge 10-inch inner display works equally well for work and fun

Bigger battery with faster wired charging

Enhanced software experience Cons Still comes with previous-gen silicon

Unlikely to have S-Pen support despite having a big screen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1,540.84 at Amazon $1,599.99 at Samsung $1,999.99 at Verizon $1,999.99 at Best Buy The reigning champion Having a premium yet lightweight design, two gorgeous displays, a feature-rich software experience, and numerous other refinements, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best foldable you can buy. Pros Lightweight yet incredibly robust design

Flawless everyday performance, including emulation

No-compromise trip-lens primary camera setup Cons Unacceptably slow charging speeds

Average battery life and no built-in MagSafe support

Introduced in 2019, Samsung's first-generation Galaxy Z Fold marked the beginning of a new era in mobile technology. A little over six years later, the South Korean behemoth has done it again with the (somewhat) surprising unveiling of the Galaxy Z Trifold. Samsung's first dual-hinge foldable, the Galaxy Z TriFold, represents the next evolution of the foldable form factor. While it's not the first device of its kind (that honor belongs to Huawei's Mate XT), it's undoubtedly the first that'll be available in multiple regions around the globe.

That's all very exciting, but just how big of an upgrade is it over the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Does it really make sense to get a first-generation product just for a bigger screen (and a few other improvements), or should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has been perfected over the years and is arguably the finest dual-screen flagship smartphone currently available out there?

Let's take a speculative look at Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Galaxy Fold 7 and see how the chaebol's two heavyweights stack up against each other.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design, displays, and hardware

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 share many similarities in their overall design, to the point that the two are nearly indistinguishable when folded. Both have the same boxy yet sturdy construction with flat sides, an 'Armor Aluminum' frame, and a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED LTPO cover display that's secured by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

The triple-lens primary camera setup is also the same on both foldables, with the three lenses housed inside a vertical pill-shaped island. The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 'ceramic-glass fiber reinforced polymer' back that Samsung claims is more resistant to cracks, although we don't know (yet) how durable it is when compared to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. You also get an IP48 certification with both smartphones for dust and water resistance.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Coming to weight and dimensions (when closed), the Galaxy Z TriFold is quite a bit heavier and thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is to be expected. However, once you open those two inward-folding side panels, you realize just how impossibly slim Samsung's freshest foldable is. Due to each of its three panels varying slightly in their thickness, the TriFold measures just 3.9mm at its thinnest point. That is plain bonkers, even if the Fold 7 with its 4.2mm thickness is no less impressive!

That being said, the biggest highlight (quite literally!) of the Galaxy Z TriFold is its gargantuan 10-inch inner display. Although it comes with a lower pixel density and peak brightness than the 8-inch inner screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the larger panel gives you a lot more visual real estate for split-view multitasking, multimedia consumption, gaming, and just about everything else.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions (Closed) 159.2 x 75.0 x 12.9 mm 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mm Dimensions (Opened) 159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9-4.2 mm 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm Durability & Case Material(s) IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (Cover), Ceramic-Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (Back), Armor Aluminum Frame IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (Cover), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (Back), Armor Aluminum Frame Weight 309g 215g Display (Inner) 10.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1584x2160 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1968x2184 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate Display (Outer) 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1080x2520 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1080x2520 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate Chipset / SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) RAM 16GB 12GB/16GB Storage 512GB/1TB 256GB/512GB/1TB Sensors Capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor Capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB 3.2 (with DisplayPort) Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB 3.2 (with DisplayPort) Other Features Dual-SIM/Multi-eSIM, Knox Vault, Samsung DeX standalone, Galaxy AI Dual-SIM/Multi-eSIM, Knox Vault, Samsung DeX experience, Galaxy AI Battery & Charging 5,600mAh (Li-Ion), 45W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging, reverse wireless charging 4,400mAh (Li-Ion), 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging, reverse wireless charging Cameras (Rear) 200MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultrawide | 8K video recording 200MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultrawide | 8K video recording Cameras (Front) 10MP + 10MP | 4K video recording 10MP + 10MP | 4K video recording OS & Update Policy Android 16 with One UI 8 (preinstalled), seven years of OS and security updates Android 16 with One UI 8 (preinstalled), seven years of OS and security updates Color Options Crafted Black Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and Mint (online-exclusive)

Driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a powerhouse that can make quick work of just about anything you throw at it, something that Android Central's Andrew Myrick noted in his review. You also get 12GB/16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage, which makes even the most demanding of workflows a walk in the park. That's a good thing, since the Galaxy Z TriFold features the exact same hardware under the hood.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Although we would've loved to see the foldable come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it seems S