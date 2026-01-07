Meet the Razr Fold: Motorola's contender against Samsung's foldable lineup

What you need to know

Motorola unveils the Razr Fold, featuring a spacious 8.1-inch 2K LTPO display for multitasking.

Advanced triple rear camera system includes 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor for enhanced photography and video.

Rumored price of $1,500 accompanies exciting AI features for a seamless user experience.

Motorola outdid itself at CES this year and unveiled a whole slew of devices. But the one that really caught our attention is the new Motorola Razr Fold. The company had been teasing this new form factor, and finally dipped its feet in book-style foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, after being known for its "flip-style" Motorola Razr for years.

The company seems to be experimenting with the new form factor, which is said to seamlessly blend in with the users' lifestyle, "with flexible layouts and intuitive interfaces perfect for productivity and entertainment," Motorola said in its press release.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Motorola Razr Fold shows up with a 6.6-inch cover display like any other device, but unfolds into a massive 8.1-inch 2K LTPO display that lets the user juggle between work, creativity, and play. Motorola didn't reveal much about the device's dimensions, chipset, or other internal specs, like the RAM and battery.

However, Android Central's Managing Editor Derrek Lee, who is our in-house Motorola expert, believes that the device might get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, have 16GB RAM, and upto 512TB of storage.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Nevertheless, the company does mention that the Motorola Razr Fold features an advanced triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide/macro lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens. It also gets two selfie cameras, a 32MP external camera, and a 20MP punch hole camera on its internal screen, for when the device is unfolded.

The Sony LYTIA sensor is said to make every shot "richer and brighter," and the primary camera also gets Dolby Vision for video recording. "Users can elevate their memories with cinematic-quality footage that feels vivid, dynamic, and true to life," Motorola explains.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Considering it features a large internal screen, the Razr Fold gets the Moto Pen Ultra stylus support, which makes multitasking more natural and fluid, providing users more control over their device. The Razr Fold is said to show up in two colorways: Pantone Blackened Blue, Pantone Lily White.