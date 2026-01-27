The Galaxy Z TriFold is coming to the US, and it made me rethink what a foldable phone can be

What you need to know

Samsung is launching the Galaxy Z TriFold in the U.S. on January 30 for $2,899.

At $2,899, it’s one of the most expensive mainstream phones ever, sold only in Crafted Black with 512GB storage.

You get flagship-grade hardware: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a 200MP camera, the biggest battery yet in a foldable, and a super-thin 3.9mm profile when open.

For the past few years, foldable phones have mostly come in two styles: book-style and clamshell. But Samsung has decided it’s time to break the mold. After years of perfecting these designs, the company has taken a bold step with a triple-folding smartphone that opens up to a tablet-sized screen. This new device, the Galaxy Z TriFold, will launch in the U.S. on January 30, 2026.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s clearest signal yet that it wants to redefine what a phone can be in 2026. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold, which opens once, this phone unfolds twice to reveal a 10-inch screen that feels more like a small tablet than a regular phone.

If you’ve been watching Samsung’s progress with foldables, this step is logical. The company has spent several years working on better hinges, stronger displays, and smoother software. The TriFold is the result of that effort. It features a titanium hinge and a reinforced display coating to handle shocks. According to Samsung, the main screen can survive up to 200,000 folds, which is about 100 times a day for five years.