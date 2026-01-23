You can get hands-on with the Galaxy Z TriFold in these US stores starting today

What you need to know

Samsung has started offering hands-on demos of the Galaxy Z TriFold at select Experience Stores across the U.S.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is not yet on sale in the U.S., but Samsung says it will launch sometime in early 2026.

Users can try the trifolding phone in person at select locations in New York, California, Texas, and more.

If you're thinking about buying the Galaxy Z TriFold but aren't quite sure what to make of the device yet, Samsung has you covered. The company has started offering hands-on demos of the Galaxy Z TriFold at select Samsung Experience Stores in the U.S., giving people a chance to try the device before it officially goes on sale.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold late last year, and while the device is already available in a few regions like South Korea and parts of the Middle East, it still hasn't launched in the U.S. Samsung has only said that the phone will arrive stateside sometime in "early 2026," without sharing an exact launch date.

You can now try the Galaxy Z TriFold in person

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Even so, if you're curious about how a trifolding phone actually feels in daily use, or just want to see what Samsung's most ambitious foldable looks like in person, you can now do exactly that. Samsung is bringing the Galaxy Z TriFold to select Experience Stores across the U.S. for hands-on demos.

The device is currently available to try in several locations, including stores in New York, California, and Texas. Here is the full list of the locations where you can check out the Galaxy Z TriFold in person:

Cerritos, CA – Samsung Experience Store Los Cerritos Center 239 Los Cerritos Center, Space S178, Cerritos, CA 90703

Located across from Lululemon and next to Mango

Glendale, CA – Samsung Experience Store The Americana at Brand 250 Americana Way Unit B2, Glendale, CA 91210

Located between Sephora and AMC

Bloomington, MN – Samsung Experience Store Mall of America 60 E Broadway, Space D13, Bloomington, MN 55425

Level 1 Between Michael Kors and Boss

Elmhurst, NY – Samsung Experience Store Queens Center 90-15 Queens Blvd, Space 1060, Elmhurst, NY 11373

Level 1 between Zara and Shake Shack

Garden City, NY – Samsung Experience Store Roosevelt Field 630 Old Country Rd, Garden City, NY 11530

Located on Level 2 near Bloomingdales

Frisco, TX – Samsung Experience Store Stonebriar Centre 2601 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75034

1st Level near Barnes & Noble

Houston, TX – Samsung Experience Store The Galleria 5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

Located on Level 1 near Starbucks & Saks Fifth Avenue



While Samsung isn't allowing reservations or pre-orders just yet, the company says that U.S. availability details will be "unfolding" soon. We'll keep an eye on it and let you know once Samsung officially announces the launch date.