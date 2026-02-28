What you need to know

Motorola briefly teased its Razr Fold on social media, stating that all will be revealed during MWC 2026.

It states that users can expect to know more about the model on March 2, which will hopefully hold info about its launch date.

The Moto Razr Fold was previewed during CES 2026 and it offers a 6.6-inch cover and 8.1-inch inner display.

Motorola posted a short teaser about its upcoming Razr Fold on social media, and it comes with an announcement.

Motorola seems like it's ready to unveil everything it possibly can about its Razr Fold next, per a short teaser clip on X (via Android Headlines). The company leads off with "Past the preview, into every detail." The teaser doesn't offer much for eager users, as Motorola shows a model opening the device before falling into a never-ending loop of opening Razr Folds.

Essentially, all we're able to glean from this is that the device features rounded corners and a tiny glimpse at its rear camera array. However, the biggest takeaway is that Motorola is seemingly prepared to reveal everything about the Razr Fold during MWC 2026 on March 2.

This is only a few days away, as the conference kicks off overseas. For interested users, this (technically) isn't the first time Moto's going to show off its Razr Fold. The company did so earlier this year during CES 2026, which gave us a preview of what to expect.

The first preview

(Image credit: Motorola / X)

In January, during CES 2026, Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda went hands-on with the Motorola Razr Fold during the event. He had roughly 15 minutes to see what the Razr Fold had to offer, and things appeared promising from that brief glimpse. He noted color options such as Pantone Lily White and Pantone Blackened Blue, which had a "distinctive" texture that Harish enjoyed.

Aside from that, we were able to leverage some key details about the book-style foldable. The Razr Fold reportedly features a 6.6-inch cover display and an 8.1-inch main display with 2K resolution. Additionally, the Razr Fold offers a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828, a 50MP Lytia LYT-600 with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens that can also act as your macro lens.

Android Central's Take

I know one of my colleagues, Derrek Lee, has been eagerly awaiting Motorola's official debut for the Razr Fold. This isn't unwarranted, as the device's first preview early this year held some promising insights. We still have to wait for Moto's official reveal of the phone, so we know everything in full detail. One thing's for certain is that Moto is stepping into direct competition with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the eventual Fold 8. The Fold 7 was incredibly popular, and we can expect more of that from the 8. Motorola might find its own place in this, though, and I'd like to see how it does that.