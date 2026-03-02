Motorola just shared Razr Fold specs, and it may just be the best camera and battery foldable of 2026

When Motorola initially showcased the Razr Fold, it didn't share much in the way of actual details. That's changing at Mobile World Congress 2026, with Motorola now providing all the specs of the upcoming foldable, and honestly, I'm excited to get my hands on the phone.

The Razr Fold comes with an 8.1-inch inner panel with 2K resolution, and there's a 6.6-inch outer panel. Both get HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and what's interesting is that the outer panel goes up to 165Hz in limited use cases — the inner panel gets the standard 120Hz refresh.

It's clear that Motorola is focusing on cameras as a clear differentiator, with the foldable touting what is possibly the best cameras in this category in North America. The Razr Fold gets an f/1.6 50MP Sony Lytia 828 main camera with an 1/1.28-inch sensor and 2.44um pixels, and it's joined by an f/2.4 50MP Sony Lytia 600 tele lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP wide-angle module with 122-degree field of view.

There's also a 32MP camera on the outer panel, and a 20MP module on the inside. The use of Sony's Lytia modules on the rear cameras should give the Razr Fold a definite edge, and for what it's worth, Motorola is touting the foldable's DXOMark Gold Label award and calling the Razr Fold the best foldable camera in North America and the second-best camera of any phone sold in the region.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Another feature that stands out is the battery tech; the Razr Fold gets a huge 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and it has 80W charging tech alongside 50W wireless charging. It's exciting to see Motorola use silicon-carbon tech in this category, and the size of the battery gives the device a huge advantage over the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The foldable is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform, and while it isn't the most powerful chipset that Qualcomm offers, it shouldn't have any issues. Motorola is selling the Razr Fold with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and the device gets IP4 and IP49 dust and water resistance.

Coming in at 4.6mm, the Razr Fold is only slightly thicker than the Z Fold 7, but you don't notice that while holding the foldable. And while the weight is on the heavier side at 243g, that's because of the bigger battery, and I don't mind that one bit.

Motorola is also guaranteeing seven years of Android OS updates alongside seven years of security updates on the Razr Fold, putting it on the same footing as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Z Fold 7.

AC's Take

I'm thoroughly impressed by what Motorola is doing with its book-style foldable. There's a clear shortage of good foldables in North America, and Motorola's decision to use a 6,000mAh battery and focus on the cameras gives the Razr Fold a sizeable advantage in this category.

All that remains is to see how much the foldable costs — Motorola didn't share that information — and when it will release. But having used it at Motorola's briefing, I'm excited for the Razr Fold to launch later this year.